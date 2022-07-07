3 promoted Ligue 1 teams for the 2022-23 season

Ligue 1 is the top tier of football in France. It is a league that has been dominated by Paris Saint-Germain for the last decade, but teams like AS Monaco and LOSC Lille have managed to win a title in between.

Last season saw Mauricio Pochettino win his first league title as a manager as PSG were crowned champions. It also saw historic teams like AS Saint-Étienne and Bordeaux relegated along with Metz.

B/R Football



(via @AdBlettery)

Saint-Étienne fans stormed the pitch and threw flares at their own players after the club were relegated to Ligue 2 in the relegation playoffs

Saint-Étienne hold the record for most titles along with PSG, with both teams having 10 each. Bordeaux have won the title six times, and the two teams being relegated is a major loss to the league.

Mentioned below are the three teams that will replace them for the upcoming season. These teams have varying degrees of history and success in the top flight.

#1 Toulouse - Ligue 2 champions

Toulouse will look to consolidate their Ligue 1 status

Toulouse lost the least games (five), scored the most goals (82), and won the most games (23) as they won Ligue 2 last season and sealed promotion. They finished four points clear of second place with 79 points. Toulouse were relegated in 2020 as a result of the league abruptly ending due to Covid. They were bought by RedBird Capital Partners soon after, and that changed their path.

Toulouse FC



36 et 9 en 44 matchs la saison passée

Meilleur joueur et buteur d'Eerste Divisie



Bienvenue à notre nouvel attaquant Thijs



toulousefc.com/fr/thijs-dalli…



#DeboutToujours #Mercato ✍️36et 9en 44 matchs la saison passéeMeilleur joueur et buteur d'Eerste DivisieBienvenue à notre nouvel attaquant Thijs #Dallinga #Mercato ✍️36 ⚽️ et 9 🎯 en 44 matchs la saison passéeMeilleur joueur et buteur d'Eerste Divisie 🏆Bienvenue à notre nouvel attaquant Thijs #Dallinga 🤝👉 toulousefc.com/fr/thijs-dalli…#DeboutToujours 😈 https://t.co/jjaS94riJY

Their manager Philippe Montanier helped them win Ligue 2 in his first season in charge. English forward Rhys Healey was their top scorer with 20 goals, while Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen provided a staggering 21 assists. Toulouse have reached the heights of Champions League football in the past, and under new ownership, they look like they will have a good season ahead.

#2 AC Ajaccio - Second in Ligue 2

AC Ajaccio fans and players celebrate promotion to Ligue 1

AC Ajaccio, the club located on the island of Corsica, sealed promotion to Ligue 1 after finishing second last season. They only scored 39 goals, the least in the top seven, but they conceded the least goals in the league (19). The stingiest of defenses helped them finish a point ahead of third. Ajaccio were relegated in 2014, but are back in the big leagues for next season.

Oliver Pantaloni has been their manager since 2014, and after coming close in 2020, he has helped his team seal promotion. Riad Nouri, a French midfielder, was their standout offensive player, scoring nine goals and providing four assists. Defensively, Oumar Gonzalez and Gedeon Kalulu formed a wall at the back. Ajaccio will have to score more goals if they are to maintain their top-flight status and avoid going down next season.

#3 AJ Auxerre - Playoff winners

AJ Auxerre striker Gaëten Charbonnier

AJ Auxerre finished third and beat Paris FC and Sochaux to reach the playoff finals. In the finals, they met Saint-Étienne, who were fighting for survival, but Auxerre beat the club on penalties to book a place in Ligue 1.

Auxerre scored 61 goals last season and only lost six games to help them secure a third-place finish. Auxerre won Ligue 1 in 1996 but were relegated in 2012.

After 10 years of trying and with Jean-Marc Furlan as the manager, they are back amongst the elite of French football. French striker Gaëten Charbonnier scored 17 goals for Auxerre, while French midfielder Gauthier Hein provided seven assists. Before Auxerre were relegated, they spent 32 years in Ligue 1, and fans will hope to have a similar period of consistency in the coming years.

