3 PSG players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Strasbourg | Ligue 1 2022-23

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in their first Ligue 1 match after the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night (28 December).

Kylian Mbappe scored the winning goal from the penalty spot at the Parc des Princes after Marquinhos curiously scored one goal for his team and another for the opposition.

Christophe Galtier’s PSG enjoyed a bright start to the game, creating their first goalscoring opportunity after nine minutes of play. Mbappe, under pressure from Strasbourg defenders, squared the ball to right-back Nordi Mukiele. The fullback got his shot away, but a well-timed block kept him from testing the goalkeeper.

Five minutes later, PSG got their noses in front, courtesy of a thumping header from skipper Marquinhos. Neymar whipped in a teasing cross from a free-kick. The Brazilian centre-back drifted in behind the Strasbourg defense and found the netting with a powerful header.

In the 25th minute, Sergio Ramos played a tasty crossfield pass to Mbappe. The Frenchman steadied himself before going for goal with a rasping drive. Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels reacted superbly to parry the ball out of harm’s way.

On the half-hour mark, Strasbourg came close to netting the equalizer. Adrien Thomasson sent in a low cross for Kevin Gameiro, who went for Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal with a first-time effort. The Italian goalkeeper first blocked Gameiro’s shot before thwarting Ludovic Ajorque’s tame rebound.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe, Hakimi and Ramos doing the waddle after PSG's stoppage time winner Mbappe, Hakimi and Ramos doing the waddle after PSG's stoppage time winner 🐧 https://t.co/XvkInWxCHH

Strasbourg got their equalizer in the 51st minute, courtesy of Marquinhos' misfortune. Thomasson snatched the ball off Marco Verratti just outside PSG’s box and sent in a curling cross. His delivery took a wild deflection off Marquinhos and nestled into the back of the PSG net.

Three minutes after seeing their lead evaporate, the Parisians created an excellent goalscoring opportunity. Neymar put Mbappe through, and the Frenchman took a touch before firing toward Sels’ goal. The Belgian goalkeeper got a hand to his shot and directed it over the bar.

In the 61st minute, Neymar fouled Thomasson and was rightly booked for it. A minute later, he needlessly dove for a penalty, drawing a second yellow from the referee. Despite playing with 10 men, PSG did not allow Strasbourg to get a foothold, doing their best to keep coming at them. Their efforts eventually paid off in the 96th minute, after Mbappe won and put away the winning penalty.

It was meant to be a straightforward win for the champions against the relegation-threatened Strasbourg but ultimately turned out to be a mighty close affair. Here are three Parisian stars who stepped up and two who underperformed in their 16th match of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign:

Performed: El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Bitshiabu made his Ligue 1 debut against Strasbourg

Slotting in at left-back in Nuno Mendes’ absence, El Chadaille Bitshiabu put in a memorable shift. Starting his first match in Ligue 1, Bitshiabu was tireless without the ball and confident on it. He did not create any chances, but his link-up play with Mbappe was impressive.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout El Chadaille Bitshiabu vs Strasbourg



79 minutes

68 passes

91% pass accuracy

6 tackles

2 interceptions

1 blocked shot

1/1 aerial won

7/9 duels won



17 years of age. His first-ever Ligue 1 start and a very solid performance on his secondary position. Huge talent. El Chadaille Bitshiabu vs Strasbourg79 minutes68 passes91% pass accuracy6 tackles2 interceptions1 blocked shot1/1 aerial won7/9 duels won17 years of age. His first-ever Ligue 1 start and a very solid performance on his secondary position. Huge talent. https://t.co/cNeughBXag

The 17-year-old defender attempted a team-high five tackles against Strasbourg. He also blocked a shot, made two interceptions, delivered two accurate long balls, and won six of eight duels.

Underperformed: Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha arguably played his worst game in PSG’s colors on Wednesday. He was not convincing when in possession, failed to hold his ground under pressure, and offered precious little going forward.

Over the course of the match, Vitinha neither attempted a shot nor played a key pass. He failed to pull off both his attempted dribbles, lost all five ground duels, and ceded possession 13 times. The midfielder was also dribbled past on one occasion.

Performed: Fabian Ruiz

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Former Napoli man Fabian Ruiz started alongside Marco Verratti and Vitinha in a three-man midfield. The Spaniard was easily the pick of the bunch, dictating the tempo of the game with his short, precise passes and effortlessly switching play from deep.

Paris Stats Germain @ParisStats Fabian Ruiz est le Parisien qui récupère le plus de ballons en Ligue 1 (8.2/90 minutes). Il devance Danilo (8.1) et Verratti (7.6) : Fabian Ruiz est le Parisien qui récupère le plus de ballons en Ligue 1 (8.2/90 minutes). Il devance Danilo (8.1) et Verratti (7.6) : 📊Fabian Ruiz est le Parisien qui récupère le plus de ballons en Ligue 1 (8.2/90 minutes). Il devance Danilo (8.1) et Verratti (7.6) : https://t.co/JzzXaaPz2s

Ruiz played 69 accurate passes (92% accuracy) and delivered five accurate long balls against Strasbourg on Wednesday night. He also won all four of his ground duels, attempted three tackles, made a clearance, and drew a foul.

Underperformed: Neymar

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian superstar Neymar was arguably PSG’s best attacker on the pitch on Wednesday night. He assisted Marquinhos’ goal, completed three dribbles, created two big chances, played three key passes, and delivered four accurate long balls. However, it was his temperament that let his team down.

A minute after he was booked for catching Thomasson in the face, Neymar went down inside the Strasbourg box looking for a penalty. The referee did not see any contact and showed him a second yellow in as many minutes to send him off. His antics put PSG in serious trouble, but luckily they had Mbappe to lead from the front.

In addition to the needless dive, Neymar lost possession 23 times and misplaced three crosses.

Performed: Kylian Mbappe

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Ten days after enduring a heartbreaking defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, superstar forward Kylian Mbappe emerged as the matchwinner for PSG. The Frenchman led from the front following Neymar’s dismissal and sealed the game with a convincing 96th-minute penalty.

The jet-heeled superstar was brought down inside the box by Gerzino Nyamsi, and the referee swiftly pointed to the spot. Cool as ever, Mbappe stepped up and found the bottom-right corner of Strasbourg’s goal to put PSG’s noses in front.

B/R Football @brfootball Ten days after scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final, Kylian Mbappé wins it for PSG in the 95th minute Ten days after scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final, Kylian Mbappé wins it for PSG in the 95th minute 💥 https://t.co/suCfUaiykI

Mbappe also played a key pass, completed a dribble, and won five ground duels against Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes