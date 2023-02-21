3 Real Madrid players that could upset Liverpool today | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool will go head-to-head with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on February 21.

Jurgen Klopp's men have been inconsistent this season and they go into this encounter with only two wins from their last five games across all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have been brilliant in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, heading into this encounter on the back of a four-game unbeaten streak.

While Liverpool are expected to dominate with home advantage on their side, this article will look at three Real Madrid players that could upset Klopp's men.

Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

When you talk about sensational goalkeepers, one of the names that come to mind is Real Madrid's shot-stopper, Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian international has been decent in goal, having kept two clean sheets in four UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

But what makes him key in this clash is his familiarity with Liverpool, having featured in the Premier League for several years.

If he can employ his vast knowledge of Liverpool's style of play, it could help the Los Blancos backline in curtailing the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah and co.

#2 Vinicius Junior

Al Ahly v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

The Brazilian is a tricky winger and his ability to take on and dribble past defenders from the right flank to the opposition’s penalty box is outstanding. Similarly, he's fast and clinical in front of goal. His brilliance in attack has seen him score four goals and register one assist in six UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy



Vini Jr: [24]

Benzema: [20]

Valverde: [16]

Rodrygo: [16]

Asensio: [11]

Modric: [9]

Ceballos: [7]

Kroos: [6]

Alaba: [5] Out of form Vinicius has the Most Real Madrid goal contributions 2022/23. 25 year old Rashford is having the form of his lifeVini Jr: [24]Benzema: [20]Valverde: [16]Rodrygo: [16]Asensio: [11]Modric: [9]Ceballos: [7]Kroos: [6]Alaba: [5] Out of form Vinicius has the Most Real Madrid goal contributions 2022/23. 25 year old Rashford is having the form of his life 😂😂😂🇧🇷 Vini Jr: [24]🇫🇷 Benzema: [20]🇺🇾 Valverde: [16]🇧🇷 Rodrygo: [16]🇪🇸 Asensio: [11]🇭🇷 Modric: [9]🇪🇸 Ceballos: [7]🇩🇪 Kroos: [6]🇦🇹 Alaba: [5] https://t.co/PhhHX6VPQe

Vinicius' pace and vision in attack could be a problem for Liverpool's backline in this encounter. The latter's defense has been poor in recent months. Similarly, the Brazilian could tee up with attackers like Karim Benzema and Rodrygo to cause havoc for the Reds' backline.

Hence, Virgil Van Dijk and co. will have to keep him under close watch if they intend to win this game.

#1 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema in LaLiga Santander

As the list of clinical strikers continues to increase, one of the names that is at the top of the list is Karim Benzema. The Los Blancos striker is arguably one of the deadliest strikers currently in Europe.

Although Benzema has not registered a goal in the UEFA Champions League this season, his scoring form in recent weeks has been terrific. Benzema has netted four goals in his last five games across all competitions for Real Madrid.

If Benzema finds the back of the net in this encounter, he could become the first Real Madrid player to score in six different competitions in a single season.

As a key component in Ancelotti's attacking schemes, shutting him down will be the Reds' prime focus.

Poll : 0 votes