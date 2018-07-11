3 Real Madrid players who are likely to leave following Ronaldo's exit

Shinoob Shinu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 59.88K // 11 Jul 2018, 22:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit could lead to more departures

With 3 consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, Real Madrid are undoubtedly a dominant force in Europe. The Spanish football behemoths have managed to shine and deliver quality and commanding performances in the recent years.

Florentino Perez wants the club to perform similarly next season. But surprisingly, Real Madrid have to surpass more obstacles than they might have expected.

Zinedine Zidane shocked everyone as he announced his resignation, just days after guiding them to European glory. As we already know, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a move to Juventus, placing Real Madrid in a vulnerable situation.

Majority of Real Madrid fans are unhappy at the decision to let Ronaldo go. During his 9-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo established himself as the face of the club, and Real Madrid heavily relied on the Portuguese skipper to produce desired results.

He leaves a huge gap at the Madrid-camp, and newly appointed coach Julen Lopetegui and Florentino Perez have to do a lot to fill the void.

However, things could get even worse for Real Madrid, and here we take a look at 3 players who are likely to leave Real Madrid this summer.

#3 Karim Benzema

Benzema has always been a subject to criticisms at Real Madrid

Zidane departed, Ronaldo left, these two things have made Karim Benzema's future at Real Madrid look bleak.

Zidane was a great admirer of Karim Benzema and showed faith in his abilities. He was a regular for Real Madrid last season and displayed some decisive performances.

His performance though was overlooked. Benzema's brilliant movements both on and off the ball helped players like Ronaldo find the space to unleash lethal attacks.

As Cristiano has joined Juventus, Real Madrid are planning to sign Harry Kane, who is a striker. It indicates that Benzema's time at Real Madrid is over. Even if he stays, Benzema won't get adequate playing time as Harry Kane will undoubtedly fill the striker-role.

If reports from Italy are to be believed, Napoli are planning to sign Benzema from Real Madrid, in response to Juventus snapping Cristiano Ronaldo.