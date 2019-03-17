3 Real Madrid players who would benefit the most from Zidane's return

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

It is no longer news that Zinedine Zidane has been reappointed as Real Madrid coach following the sacking of Santiago Solari.

Zinedine Zidane walked away from his first managerial job after guiding Real to her third consecutive UCL trophy and overseeing the most successful period in the club's illustrious modern history.

However, the record European champions struggled badly in his absence, falling way of course in the La Liga race, while also being eliminated from the Copa del Rey and Champions League in the space of a week.

Zidane's appointment was greeted with a lot of optimism by the fans, as it is believed that he had the Midas touch which could lead the club back to the top.

The 46-year-old kicked off his second tenure with a routine 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo and while it might be too early to suggest that he would bring back the good times, there were signs of the Madrid of old during the match.

As with any other managerial appointment, there are bound to be some upheavals in the squad, with some players benefitting from his reappointment, while others are bound to suffer. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three payers who would be beneficiaries of Zidane's return to the Bernabeu bench.

#1 Isco

Isco scored a goal in Zidane's first match back in charge

Isco arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 following his spectacular displays for Malaga in the league and Champions League.

The 2012 Golden Boy winner was one of the highest rated youngsters in the world owing to his brilliant technique, and ball playing abilities but despite initially struggling to exert himself in the Madrid squad, he slowly became an integral part of the club.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old grew from strength to strength under Zinedine Zidane and was one of the most influential players in Real Madrid's recent successes.

Under the Frenchman, the attacking midfielder was given the license to roam around the attacking third, with his services sometimes coming at the expense of the then most expensive player Gareth Bale (which speaks volumes of his significance to Zizou).

Since arriving at Real Madrid, the Spanish international has not failed to make at least 30 La Liga appearances in a season, but that benchmark is set to not be met this campaign, as he has only managed 17 from a possible 27 this term.

Zidane's successors did not repose the same confidence in Isco that he did, with the silky playmaker struggling to get minutes under both Lopetegui and Solari - sensationally failing to start a single league match under the latter.

However, he was restored to the starting lineup in Zidane's first match in charge and it was symbolic that he was the one that opened the scoring to kick off the legend's second spell in charge.

Isco has had a turbulent season thus far, but Zidane's second coming represents a second chance at life for him and you can be sure that he would take this opportunity with both hands (or rather feet).

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement