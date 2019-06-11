×
3 Real Madrid players who will suffer as a result of Eden Hazard's arrival at the club

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
513   //    11 Jun 2019, 09:54 IST

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Eden Hazard completed one of this summer's blockbuster moves when he signed for Real Madrid on a six-year deal worth over €100m.

The transfer was many years in the making, as the Belgian playmaker has been on the Spanish giant's radar for many years, with his status as a bonafide world class player and game changer making him an ideal fit for a club the stature of Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old's arrival would have far-reaching consequences in the footballing world, with some parties undoubtedly benefiting from his arrival, while others would be on the losing side.

Players are not left out of the equation, as the Real Madrid dressing room would not remain the same following Hazard's signing.

Naturally, a number of players are bound to be affected negatively by his arrival. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three Real Madrid players who would suffer as a result of Eden Hazard's signing.

#3 Mariano Diaz

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Mariano Diaz is a 25-year-old Real Madrid academy graduate who was promoted to the first team in the 2016/2017 season, but having failed to break fully into the first team - making just eight La Liga appearances, he was sold to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon just a season later.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, the club made the rather surprising decision to re-sign the Dominican international for the sum of €23m and further went ahead to issue him the hallowed number 7 shirt worn by illustrious names in the club's history like Raul, Emilio Butrageno and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mariano is nowhere near the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, so his return did not inspire Real Madrid fans and his performance over the course of the season did little to boost his stock, making 33 appearances in all competitions (with most of them coming as a substitute), scoring nine goals.

Eden Hazard's arrival has pushed Mariano further down the pecking order and all but guaranteed he might not remain at the club next season.


Contact Us