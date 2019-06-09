5 biggest winners from Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid

One of the biggest transfer signings in decades is officially complete, as Eden Hazard finally fulfilled his dream of playing for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have managed to capture his signature in a move reportedly worth €100m + variables.

The Belgian superstar is set to join up with his new teammates on July 1st and we can expect that he would continue his trajectory at the Bernabeu after spending seven successful years at Stamford Bridge.

This transfer has far-reaching consequences for multiple parties and while there are those who found themselves on the losing side due to this move, others are sure to make momentous gains.

In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the five biggest winners from Eden Hazard's transfer to Real Madrid.

#1 Eden Hazard

For seven years in England, Eden Hazard starred for Chelsea and became unarguably one of the best players in the world.

However, for all of his displays, there was always a nagging feeling that he had quite outgrown the club and needed a bigger platform to achieve both his personal and collective ambitions.

The Blues have fallen a long way from having a squad replete with multiple world class players as it was in the middle of the last decade and the start of this one.

Eden Hazard has been one of a few shining lights at the team over the last few seasons and you could almost say that his teammates were dragging him back from unleashing his full potential.

Beyond that, while his time at Chelsea might be said to be mildly successful on the trophy count, a closer inspection would reveal that Hazard won just six major trophies at Chelsea, as his spell at the club was hampered by multiple off-field issues and managerial changes.

At 28, the closest he has ever gotten to lifting the Champions League is one semifinal appearance in 2014, while in lesser number of years than he has spent at Chelsea, a certain Lucas Vazquez of considerably less ability has triumphed in the competition on three occasions.

Also, while not everyone would be as open as Frank Ribery and Cristiano Ronaldo in their desire for individual awards, it is pertinent to note that everybody likes being recognized for their efforts and Eden Hazard is no exception.

The Ballon d'Or is the biggest accolade a player can receive in the game today, as it signifies a performance level far above your peers and it can be argued that for as long as Eden Hazard remained at Chelsea, his chances of ever being named the premier player in the world were next to nil.

To put this in perspective, Chelsea triumphed in the 2012 Champions League, but none of their players made it to the podium of the Ballon d'Or that year and it is hard to imagine this happening at a club like Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Los Blancos have produced 10 Ballon d'Or winners in their history, while all Chelsea can boast of is one second-placed finish in 2005. It is undeniable that Hazard's chances of winning the prestigious award are massively boosted with his transfer to Real Madrid.

