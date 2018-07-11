3 Real Madrid players who are likely to remain at the club following Ronaldo's exit

Shinoob Shinu

nine years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has helped Real Madrid achieve everything

Real Madrid might have clinched their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title in May, but clouds of uncertainty have already been formulated about their future as it looks ambivalent, if not bleak.

Cristiano Ronaldo - a player, an inspiration, a true legend, a force that has driven them to the European glories has finally left the Madrid-based club for Juventus.

When Ronaldo hinted his time at Real Madrid had come to an end, little did we know that he was speaking the truth. We blamed him, we called him petulant, but we never expected him to leave Real Madrid, did we?

While Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus opens a new horizon and an opportunity to bring back their former glory for Juventus and Serie A, it forces Real Madrid to finally come out of the dream they lived in, and find the replacement for the irreplaceable Cristiano Ronaldo.

In this article, we take a look at three players Real Madrid should at all costs if they don't need a debacle.

#3 Isco

With Julen Lopetegui Real Madrid's new coach, Isco is likely to stay than leave

Spain endured a horrible campaign in Russia as they were defeated by the hosts, Russia, in the Pre-Quarters.

However, Isco displayed authoritatively in the midfield and helped them get the better of the opponents in the middle of the park, if not in the attacking front.

Julen Lopetegui is Real Madrid's new coach and the Isco was a regular in Julen Lopetegui's Spanish squad.

Contrarily, Isco was not a regular for Real Madrid last season. He couldn't manage to get his place in the starting XI assured. Whenever Real Madrid played with a three-man midfield, Isco was never an option.

Ronaldo's departure leaves a huge gap at Real Madrid. Finding an apt replacement is going to be tough for Real Madrid, and Isco can't replace him.

Isco can ply his trade on a multitude of positions. He can play and impress as an attacking midfielder or a flashy winger.

Isco's ability to read the game, and find the target the man through the eye of a needle makes him suitable for Real Madrid's needs. His creativity, ability to dribble and move the ball forward is second to none.

He is adept at converting counter attacks to goalscoring opportunities. The 41 goals, he scored for Real Madrid from 240 matches, is a testament to his goalscoring abilities.

Hence, Real Madrid would do everything they could to keep this Spanish magician at their armours. They would be reluctant to sell Isco as they have already suffered from Cristiano Ronaldo's and Zinedine Zidane's exit.

Clubs have shown interest in Isco, but with Lopetegui at the helm, Real Madrid could convince Isco to stay, by assuring him of regular play time.