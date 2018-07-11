Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Real Madrid players who are likely to remain at the club following Ronaldo's exit

Shinoob Shinu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.81K   //    11 Jul 2018, 00:57 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium
nine years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has helped Real Madrid achieve everything

Real Madrid might have clinched their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title in May, but clouds of uncertainty have already been formulated about their future as it looks ambivalent, if not bleak.

Cristiano Ronaldo - a player, an inspiration, a true legend, a force that has driven them to the European glories has finally left the Madrid-based club for Juventus.

When Ronaldo hinted his time at Real Madrid had come to an end, little did we know that he was speaking the truth. We blamed him, we called him petulant, but we never expected him to leave Real Madrid, did we?

While Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus opens a new horizon and an opportunity to bring back their former glory for Juventus and Serie A, it forces Real Madrid to finally come out of the dream they lived in, and find the replacement for the irreplaceable Cristiano Ronaldo.

In this article, we take a look at three players Real Madrid should at all costs if they don't need a debacle.

#3 Isco

UEFA Champions League'Real Madrid v Liverpool FC'
With Julen Lopetegui Real Madrid's new coach, Isco is likely to stay than leave

Spain endured a horrible campaign in Russia as they were defeated by the hosts, Russia, in the Pre-Quarters.

However, Isco displayed authoritatively in the midfield and helped them get the better of the opponents in the middle of the park, if not in the attacking front.

Julen Lopetegui is Real Madrid's new coach and the Isco was a regular in Julen Lopetegui's Spanish squad.

Contrarily, Isco was not a regular for Real Madrid last season. He couldn't manage to get his place in the starting XI assured. Whenever Real Madrid played with a three-man midfield, Isco was never an option.

Ronaldo's departure leaves a huge gap at Real Madrid. Finding an apt replacement is going to be tough for Real Madrid, and Isco can't replace him.

Isco can ply his trade on a multitude of positions. He can play and impress as an attacking midfielder or a flashy winger.

Isco's ability to read the game, and find the target the man through the eye of a needle makes him suitable for Real Madrid's needs. His creativity, ability to dribble and move the ball forward is second to none.

He is adept at converting counter attacks to goalscoring opportunities. The 41 goals, he scored for Real Madrid from 240 matches, is a testament to his goalscoring abilities.

Hence, Real Madrid would do everything they could to keep this Spanish magician at their armours. They would be reluctant to sell Isco as they have already suffered from Cristiano Ronaldo's and Zinedine Zidane's exit.

Clubs have shown interest in Isco, but with Lopetegui at the helm, Real Madrid could convince Isco to stay, by assuring him of regular play time.

Page 1 of 3 Next
La Liga 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Isco Suarez Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez Leisure Reading Julen Lopetegui
Why Real Madrid have made a huge mistake by selling...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will move to Juventus
RELATED STORY
Analyzing what Real Madrid's attack will look like...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to make Bale + Varane + cash offer for...
RELATED STORY
Things we know so far about the rumoured Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus... the right move or not?
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players who will stay put at their current club...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
A complete round-up of the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer...
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us