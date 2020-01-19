3 realistic destinations for Marcos Rojo should he leave Manchester United | Premier League 2019-20

Marcos Rojo is not getting enough match-time at Manchester United

Marcos Rojo joined Manchester United in the summer of 2014 from Sporting CP on the backdrop of a brilliant set of performances at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where he played a crucial role in La Albiceleste's run to the finals of the coveted competition. The life of Marcos Rojo at Manchester United has never been an easy path.

He has been criticised often enough for his inconsistencies and errors in the heart of the Manchester United defence. He also lacks pace which makes him vulnerable against fast-paced attacks, and it looks like his time at Manchester United is coming to an end. The Argentina international has made just 4 appearances in the Premier League this season indicating that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer does not trust him to be the man guarding the defence anymore. He has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this winter.

Here are 3 clubs that can sign Marcos Rojo this winter.

Alberto Celades has to fix problems in the backline at Valencia

Valencia is currently 7th in the La Liga, although 4 points adrift of 4th placed Sevilla with a game in hand. They have an on and off-season so far during which they sacked Marcelino and appointed Alberto Celades as his replacement in the dugout. Even under their new manager, defensive problems have persisted and they've been giving away unnecessary goals at regular intervals.

Marcos Rojo's inclusion in the team would give them much needed stability and experience in the backline. Being an Argentine, he will not be having the language barrier and he can settle down quickly in Spain. Both Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala have been pretty much disastrous this season and he will be an upgrade to both of them in the current squad, something that Valencia can benefit from with immediate effect. He has a contract at Old Trafford till June 30, 2021, but given the length of his contract remaining and currently being out of favour, he will not cost Valencia a fortune.

