3 reasons why Arsenal could defeat Chelsea this weekend| Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea will face clinical Arsenal in this weekend's blockbuster Premier League fixture, which will be played on Saturday (October 21).

The Blues currently occupy the 11th spot in the standings after registering 11 points only from eight league games, which is quite poor for their stature. The Gunners, on the other hand, have been on fire as they currently occupy the second spot having registered 20 points from eight league games.

With that being said, this article will look at reasons why Arsenal could defeat Chelsea in the league this weekend.

#3 Recent head-to-head results

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2023-24 campaign

If you observe the recent head-to-head results between both teams, it can be affirmed that Chelsea have not defeated Arsenal since August 2021. The Gunners have won five out of their last six meetings in the league against the Blues.

If you consider the above facts concurrently with the Gunners unbeaten streak in the league this season, Chelsea will need to do more than usual to defeat a substantial Arsenal side. Mike Arteta's men are hell-bent on winning the league title this season after relinquishing top spot to Manchester City last time around.

#2 Chelsea's attack has been subpar this season

Fulham FC v CFC - Premier League 2023-24 campaign

One of the integral areas that Chelsea have been spongy is in the attack. It is one of the major reasons why they were incapable of securing all three points in some of their previous league games. There has been a notable absence of creativity in attack and a shortage of cutting-edge among the attackers.

The Blues will face an Arsenal side that has conceded the joint-least number of goals in the league so far (6). So, if the Gunners remain resilient and avoid any defensive errors, the Blue's attack could struggle to penetrate the Gunners defensive wall at the back. It could be difficult for the Blues to score, which in-turn could make it tough for them to win the game as well.

#1 Arsenal are in much better form

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group B - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Judging on the basis of current form, Arsenal are miles ahead than Chelsea in the league. The Gunners have registered six wins and two draws despite facing other big-name teams such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The Blues have registered three wins, two draws, and three defeats in eight games. It's likewise key to note that among the big six teams, the Blues have only faced Liverpool. Given these facts, it's obvious that Arsenal have been more consistent and are likely to take all three points.

If they could maintain their fine form together with the potential presence of in-form players such as Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli, Chelsea could struggle to curtail their attacking threat.

Lastly, a victory for Arsenal will certainly boost their title hopes in the title race.