3 reasons why Arsenal could defeat Manchester City this weekend | Premier League 2023-24

A blockbuster fixture it truly is as Arsenal and Manchester City will go head-to-head this weekend. The game is to be played at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8).

Having registered 17 points from seven games in the league, Arsenal are currently ranked third in the standings. While Pep Guardiola's men have registered 18 points from seven league games, and they are currently ranked second on the table.

The above fixture is fundamental for both teams, as a win for either side will not only accelerate their confidence, but it will also help in the early tussle for the league's title.

This listicle will evaluate three reasons why Arsenal could defeat Manchester City in the league this weekend.

#3 Recent reliance on Julian Alvarez

Manchester City v FK Crvena zvezda: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

While Erling Haaland is struggling on one hand, Julian Alvarez has been the savior of the team on the other hand. However, going by the club's recent results, Alvarez is primarily expected to create chances and also to score goals.

The Gunners are definitely aware of the Argentine's attacking prowess going into this clash. So, if Arsenal's midfield and defense in general can successfully keep Alvarez under wraps, it would be difficult for him to not only score goals but also to create chances for other attackers.

#2 The absence of key Manchester City midfielders could affect them

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Even if several results across multiple competitions have gone in their favor this season, it's not difficult to depict that the Citizens are currently missing players that are the key ingredients in their midfield. This has been seen in recent weeks as the midfield in general has strived to create chances for the attackers. This can be held as one of the reasons why Wolves defeated Manchester City 2-1 last weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne's absence, having sustained a thigh injury months ago, has made the midfield to be a shadow of itself. This has affected Haaland, who majorly relies on deliveries to score goals.

To make matters worse, Rodri received a red card in the club's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last month. His suspension has destabilized the defensive side of the midfield, hence making the defense vulnerable to attacks.

With players like Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in Arsenal's midfield, it could be difficult for the Citizens' current midfield to withstand the pressure from Arsenal.

#1 Arsenal's current form and hunger

Premier League

The Gunners are presently enjoying their longest unbeaten run in the opening seven matches since the 2007-08 campaign, having won five games and drawn two. The above clearly depicts consistency, and in winning games and titles, consistency is key.

If the Gunners can mix their consistency with their hunger for the title, they stand a good chance of defeating an already shaky Manchester City side that has lost twice in their last five games across all competitions.