3 compelling reasons behind Liverpool's strong start to the season

Liverpool currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League however they only trail leaders Manchester City by one point. Jurgen Klopp's side were unfortunate to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with nothing in their most recent outing after displaying a spirited performance. They were reduced to nine men and Luis Diaz scored a goal that was controversially ruled out by VAR. This loss ended their eight-game unbeaten streak this season.

Last season was a rarely disappointing campaign for the Merseyside club as they finished fifth and failed to win any silverware. Fans and pundits questioned whether Liverpool had seen their best years under Klopp. However, their strong and emphatic start to this season definitely suggests otherwise and it seems like last season's performance will go down in the history books as an anomaly.

Despite limited backing as compared to their domestic rivals in the transfer market, it appears this side will compete for the league this season alongside the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. In this article, we will break down their strong start to the season.

#3 Dominik Szoboszlai's impact

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai was brought in this summer for £60 million from RB Leipzig to strengthen the midfield. The midfielder has proved to be a breath of fresh air for Klopp's side and fans have started likening the midfielder to their icon Steven Gerrard. He has scored one goal in the league and one goal in the Carabao Cup, of which, the latter was a screamer.

The 22-year-old has added a sense of energy to the midfield and has fit into the team's system perfectly. He has immediately adapted to the playing style and his performance is a promising sign for Liverpool as the season progresses. He possesses strong physical attributes and is technically proficient on the ball. Both of these qualities are essential if a player is to do well in the Premier League.

#2 Liverpool's forwards are all firing

Premier League Mohamed Salah

Another reason that has contributed to Liverpool's strong start this season is the fact their forwards are in good form and scoring goals. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez have both scored three goals while Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota have all scored two goals each.

This is an extremely positive sign for the Merseyside club as one major criticism pointed towards them last season was their lack of clinical finishing in front of goal. Goals eventually decide matches and it is extremely important their forwards continue contributing in front of goal. The depth in Liverpool's attacking department is also very strong this season and Klopp will hope all of his forwards can stay fit throughout the season.

#1 Strength in the backline

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Liverpool's defense looks much more solid and assured this season as opposed to last season. They did not make any major signings in this department in the transfer however their defenders have started the season well. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are both able defenders the Reds have talented full-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Joel Matip has also appeared recently and has played well.

As the midfield seems to be stable and operating well, this has made life easier for the backline and their good form has definitely played a contributing factor to the team's strong start to the season.