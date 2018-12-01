3 reasons behind Manchester City's dominance this season

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 66 // 01 Dec 2018, 14:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League

Premier League 2018/19 is well underway and the biggest question still remains the same: Who can stop Pep Guardiola's unstoppable Manchester City? Manchester City is yet to taste a defeat in the Premier League this season.

Although Lyon managed to check Manchester City's domination in the UEFA Champions League, City is unbeatable home and away in the Premier League. The gap between league leaders Manchester City and their closest opponent - Liverpool- is just two points but the way and extent of City's domination so far makes them untouchable in the league.

Manchester City has scored 40 goals in just 13 games, 14 more than Liverpool. While they dropped only 14 points last season on their way to Premier League title, 15 teams have already dropped more than 14 points this season. Meanwhile, Manchester City has just dropped 4 points so far.

The statistics and numbers can only summarize the resounding domination from Manchester City so far in 2018/19. Let us evaluate three reasons behind their success so far.

#3. Improved defence

Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F

It seemed almost impossible for Manchester City to improve on their superb 2017/18 season. Even then, there were few questions about City's defence last season but they have extinguished any concerns about their defence so far.

Manchester City, along with Liverpool, has only conceded five goals so far this season, which is lowest in the Premier League this season. Last two goals of the five for City came from penalties which make almost 3 months since they conceded a goal from open play.

The flawless young duo comprising of Aymeric Laporte and John stones have been sensational so far. Although Pep shuffled between Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, Laporte has proved himself to be a mainstay in Manchester City's defence this season.

City's defence has only allowed less than 2 shots per game which is less than Benitez's Liverpool, Jose Mourinho's Chelsea and Sir Alex's Manchester United. What's more astonishing is the fact that Aymeric Laporte is the player with second most passes in the Premier League and John Stones boast a passing accuracy of 95%, most in the Premier League so far.

There is no doubt that City's defense looks more formidable than ever and the statistics only prove how impenetrable they have been this season.

1 / 3 NEXT