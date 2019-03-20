×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Lionel Messi could power Barcelona to the treble this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Feature
241   //    20 Mar 2019, 11:53 IST

Lionel Messi is carrying Barcelona's treble hopes once again this season
Lionel Messi is carrying Barcelona's treble hopes once again this season

It has always been Barcelona's objective to win every competition they participate in every season. With the Blaugrana still active and competing across the UEFA Champions League, the LaLiga and the Copa Del Rey at the moment, talks of a possible treble triumph are quite inevitable.

This puts a huge responsibility and plenty of expectations on the shoulders of their talisman Lionel Messi, who has been driving the Catalans towards glory since the beginning of the campaign.

While the prospect of winning a treble is something that delights every Barcelona fan, it should be remembered that sweeping all the trophies is far from an easy task. However, if there is anyone who can do it, then his name must be Lionel Messi.

He did it under Pep Guardiola in 2009 and repeated the feat under Luis Enrique in 2015. Here, we highlight 3 reasons why the Argentine could also do it under Ernesto Valvarde this term:

#3 His incredible form

The Argentine is clearly in a class of his own this season
The Argentine is clearly in a class of his own this season

Just when you think you've seen it all, Messi shocks you with another episode of brilliance. And that is exactly what has been happening this season, over and over again.

The Argentine is simply untouchable right now with his amazing exploits in front of goal. Messi is currently sitting on top of the Champions League goalscoring chart, with 8 goals to his name, while he also leads the race for the Pichichi trophy, having bagged an amazing 29 goals and 14 assists in 26 LaLiga appearances so far this season

He is currently the top scorer across Europe's top 5 leagues, and his 2 goals in 4 Copa Del Rey appearances raise his tally to 39 goals and 21 assists across all competitions this season.

The Argentine is at his obvious best right now, and with such incredible form, he is well placed to lead Barcelona to another treble.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a Sports Journalist and a football freak from Lagos, Nigeria. He loves to write about everything that happens within the four corners of the soccer pitch, as well as relevant stories from outside it. He started his writing career in 2015 and he has moved forward to contribute tons of pieces on the web - becoming a regular author in many of the top Football Platforms - including the likes of Sportainment, Sportskeeda, CubeSoccer, and IRAIW. He covers a lot of topics relating to the English Premier League, the La Liga, Seria A, Bundesliga and the Ligue 1. He is also a great follower of FC Barcelona and a die-hard Lionel Messi fan. You can contact him on Facebook and Twitter.
4 reasons why Barcelona could win the treble this season
RELATED STORY
5 Players Barcelona need to rest sufficiently to achieve the “Treble” this season.
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi will regain his dominance in the footballing world this season 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi must accept Cristiano Ronaldo’s challenge to test himself in another league
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona could reach the Champions League final this season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona beat Real Betis 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 best players for Barcelona so far this season 
RELATED STORY
3 most disappointing players for Barcelona so far this season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Neymar could return to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 stats that show that Lionel Messi has been at his brilliant best this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us