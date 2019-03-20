3 reasons why Lionel Messi could power Barcelona to the treble this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 241 // 20 Mar 2019, 11:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi is carrying Barcelona's treble hopes once again this season

It has always been Barcelona's objective to win every competition they participate in every season. With the Blaugrana still active and competing across the UEFA Champions League, the LaLiga and the Copa Del Rey at the moment, talks of a possible treble triumph are quite inevitable.

This puts a huge responsibility and plenty of expectations on the shoulders of their talisman Lionel Messi, who has been driving the Catalans towards glory since the beginning of the campaign.

While the prospect of winning a treble is something that delights every Barcelona fan, it should be remembered that sweeping all the trophies is far from an easy task. However, if there is anyone who can do it, then his name must be Lionel Messi.

He did it under Pep Guardiola in 2009 and repeated the feat under Luis Enrique in 2015. Here, we highlight 3 reasons why the Argentine could also do it under Ernesto Valvarde this term:

#3 His incredible form

The Argentine is clearly in a class of his own this season

Just when you think you've seen it all, Messi shocks you with another episode of brilliance. And that is exactly what has been happening this season, over and over again.

The Argentine is simply untouchable right now with his amazing exploits in front of goal. Messi is currently sitting on top of the Champions League goalscoring chart, with 8 goals to his name, while he also leads the race for the Pichichi trophy, having bagged an amazing 29 goals and 14 assists in 26 LaLiga appearances so far this season

He is currently the top scorer across Europe's top 5 leagues, and his 2 goals in 4 Copa Del Rey appearances raise his tally to 39 goals and 21 assists across all competitions this season.

The Argentine is at his obvious best right now, and with such incredible form, he is well placed to lead Barcelona to another treble.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement