3 reasons Real Madrid should sign Willian instead of Hazard

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.45K   //    31 Jul 2018, 01:09 IST

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League
Eden Hazard and Willian

Since the departure of their star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid have been linked with several marquee players. But, all these rumours have been either quashed by Real, or the player himself. However, Eden Hazard has never shied away from his admiration for Madrid. Chelsea are proving to be a tough block in letting Madrid have their next superstar. This has forced Madrid to consider buying Willian instead of Hazard. It could be a blessing in the disguise for Los Blancos for the below reasons.

#1 Money matters

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Chelsea are quoting that Hazard is available for a fee in the region of £170 million, while Willian can be acquired for nearly £70 million. Hazard is the highest paid footballer at Chelsea, and o prize him away, Madrid need to make him a grand offer. The money saved here can be utilized in other development activities or in another youth prospect.

Though Willian is two years older than Hazard, it can be another benefit for Madrid. It will mean more minutes to youth sensation Marco Asensio and recent purchases of Vicinius Junior and Rodrygo, who will move to Spain this summer. Thus, this move will not hinder their development. A win-win situation for all.

#2 Willian is the player Madrid actually need

There is no doubt about Hazard's capability and footballing skills, but he is not the player Madrid need. Along with the Ronaldo, gone is the specialist to take free kicks with his right foot. Willian has been performing this duty for Chelsea and is an accomplished set piece taker.

Also, Willian plays as a right winger while Hazard plays on the left wing. Purchasing Willian will mean that Real Madrid can afford to shift Gareth Bale to the left wing (his preferred position), where he used to cause havoc in the Premier League. Keep in mind that even Asensio plays on the left wing.

#3 Brazilian connection:


Brazil v Switzerland: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Los Blancos have a long history with Brazilian stars. Willian will not take much time settling in the team as his country mates Marcelo and Casemiro are already playing for Real. Even two of the Madrid's hot youth prospects, Vicinius Jr. and Rodrygo, are from Brazil. This ease in settling in a new environment will surely bring out the best from Willian. He will surely bring the Brazilian samba flair to the Madrid side.

