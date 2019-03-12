Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons Manchester United are in prime position to help arch-rivals Liverpool in their title bid

Manchester United could help Livepool

The Premier League title fight between Liverpool and Manchester City will probably not be decided until the last day of the season.

The two matches which could determine the fate of both team's title chances are Liverpool's clash with Chelsea and City's clash with Manchester United. No offense to Spurs, but considering their recent form, it's difficult to imagine them beating the in-form City side.

Of course, we can't rule out Liverpool's tendency to choke against weaker sides; they have already converted a seven-point lead into a one-point deficit. But in case they win the rest of their matches, their biggest rivals Manchester United (sorry Everton) could help them end their 29-year title drought.

Here are three reasons why that could happen:

#1 Fight for the third and fourth Champions League spots

Champions league qualification attracts top players

It's almost certain that Manchester City and Liverpool will secure the top two Champions League spots from England.

Manchester United are performing really well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the fight for the last two Champions League spots is close, and Arsenal will not play a single top six side in their next eight matches. In other words, every match is important for United from the Champions League qualification perspective, including the match against City.

Playing in the Champions League is a status symbol for clubs, and also a tool for them to attract big-name players. If United want to challenge again for the league title then Champions League qualification is a must for them.

Accordingly, they would look to go all out against City - which could play right into Liverpool's hands.

#2 Rivalry with City

Rivalry matches are always entertaining

Rivalry matches are the most anticipated matches of the season, especially when the rivals are Manchester City and Liverpool. We can expect United to come out all guns blazing when they square off against City.

City control their own fortunes, but Liverpool fans will be praying for a win by their hated rivals United.

#3 Good recent form

Back to winning ways

Before this Sunday's setback against Arsenal, Man United hadn't lost a single league game under Solskjaer. You can't underestimate a team with players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and David De Gea. Just ask PSG.

City are playing like champions right now, and Man United are the only team left in their schedule who could stop them. If Solskjaer can motivate his troops once again, there's no reason why the Red Devils can't pull the rug from under the feet of Pep Guardiola.

