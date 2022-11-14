3 reasons why Manchester United should get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo in January

The relationship between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have degenerated in recent months and the Portuguese cemented it with his latest explosive interview.

In the aftermath of Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday, 13 November, Ronaldo made some shocking revelations in an interview with Piers Morgan about manager Erik ten Hag, the club's situation and the Red Devils hierarchy in general.

His most recent outburst has raised an uproar on social media and among Red Devils supporters. Loyalists are backing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner's claims while others feel he's been unprofessional and disrespectful towards the club.

In this article, we will look at three valid reasons why Manchester United should get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Ronaldo's recent comments could have a negative impact on the club's rebuild process

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

The 2021-22 season was one of United's worst in the Premier League. They finished with the lowest points, lowest goals scored and missed out on Champions League football. They also had the worst start possible in the 2022-23 campaign, losing their two opening matches and being bottom of the table.

After bringing in some serial winners like Casemiro and making some smart signings like Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, the Red Devils finally seem to be heading in the right direction under Ten Hag.

Ronaldo's comments portray the club in an extremely bad light. It also gives an avenue for journalists to dig into dressing room dynamics, which could lead to disruption of the team spirit and morale that is currently being built at the club. Such comments could hurt the club and possibly shift their focus to unwarranted toxicity, which could hamper their ongoing steady progress.

Series Abíọ́dún ‘Baj ☻ @Engr_Series That Ronaldo interview is lowkey the actual disrespect shouldn’t have been granted considering how ETH defended him all through the fracas. Then a direct disrespect on how the club facilities is still the same since you were 20. The fans won’t choose him ahead of the club. That Ronaldo interview is lowkey the actual disrespect shouldn’t have been granted considering how ETH defended him all through the fracas. Then a direct disrespect on how the club facilities is still the same since you were 20. The fans won’t choose him ahead of the club.

#2 Ronaldo's declining performances

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League 2022-23

The 37-year-old is arguably one of the most underperforming players in the Premier League this season and his performances have been deteriorating in recent weeks.

Ronaldo has only netted one goal in 10 league appearances this season. He has netted two goals and registered two assists in six UEFA Europa League appearances this season.

Peter Smith @psmithXI

But Ten Hag gave him captain's armband soon after he walked out of Spurs match & didn't send him on in City thrashing due to "respect for his big career".

Stats back decision to reduce his PL game time this season Inevitable Ronaldo was going to rage against his decline.But Ten Hag gave him captain's armband soon after he walked out of Spurs match & didn't send him on in City thrashing due to "respect for his big career".Stats back decision to reduce his PL game time this season #mufc Inevitable Ronaldo was going to rage against his decline. But Ten Hag gave him captain's armband soon after he walked out of Spurs match & didn't send him on in City thrashing due to "respect for his big career". Stats back decision to reduce his PL game time this season #mufc https://t.co/JM6wKcUpi4

The Portuguese talisman has committed more fouls than the number of shots on target that he has registered in the league this season and this is quite poor.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🙃 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed more fouls (7) than he has had shots on target (6) in the Premier League this season 🙃 Cristiano Ronaldo has committed more fouls (7) than he has had shots on target (6) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/kQbaQ6fLyw

Ten Hag has tried to make room for him in the starting XI. But it's clear that things are not going well between the pair and Ronaldo's poor performances, coupled with his recent outburst are a clear indication that he no longer wants to be at the club.

#1 Ronaldo openly disrespecting Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo needs to stop disrespecting Ten Hag at Manchester United

There have been a number of times when Ronaldo has publicly disrespected Ten Hag and this could be undermining the manager's authority as the leader in the dressing room. Two very prominent instances came to mind when the Portugal icon did not pay heed to the Dutchman's direction.

First, Manchester United recorded a convincing 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October. In that game, the former Real Madrid superstar, in an act of shocking unprofessionalism, refused to come onto the pitch as a substitute and stormed off the pitch before the final whistle. He also left a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at half-time without the manager's consent.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the final whistle. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the final whistle. https://t.co/bnuFytZkxQ

Secondly, in his most recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo clearly stated that he doesn't have any respect for Ten Hag. The 37-year-old feels that the Dutchman does not respect him and he is just returning the favor.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn't respect Erik ten Hag 🤯 https://t.co/r5ZV9IE6LI

His actions of openly undermining the manager could leave a bad impression on other United players. In order for Ten Hag to have complete control over the squad, issues such as the above need to be dealt with properly. Hence, the best option is to part ways with the player.

