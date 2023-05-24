3 reasons why Manchester United will defeat Chelsea | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will go head-to-head with Chelsea in one of this week's midweek Premier League fixtures. The game will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday (May 25).

The Red Devils have been decent and have registered 69 points from 36 league games this season. Similarly, they currently occupy the fourth position in the standings and are on the verge of securing a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been poor and have only registered 43 points from 36 league games. Similarly, they currently occupy the 12th position in the standings.

But despite all the odds, the long-lived rivalry between both clubs makes this game one to watch out for.

However, this article will look at some reasons why Manchester United will defeat Chelsea in this clash. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 The Blues' porous attack

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League 22-23 campaign

It can be stated that one of the reasons why Chelsea have struggled this season is as a result of their porous form in front of goal.

The Blues have only scored 36 goals in 36 league games this season and this is arguably their worst run of form in attack in recent years. They're also currently running on a negative goal difference.

When you take a look at Chelsea's away form, you will notice that they've lost four out of their last five away games across all competitions. Furthermore, they failed to find the back of the net in three out of their previous five away games.

Considering their poor attacking form, together with their weakness away from home, it might be difficult for the Blues attack to penetrate the Red Devils defense.

#2 Chelsea's shaky defense

Chelsea FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Chelsea's defensive form has been poor in the league this season and this could be a problem for them going into this encounter.

The Blues have conceded nine goals in their last five games and some of the goals conceded were due to weak defending.

With players like Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Bruno Fernandes at the forefront of Manchester United's attack, Chelsea's defense could struggle to curtail the Red Devils attacking threat.

#1 Manchester United are in better form

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Judging by their current form, the Red Devils have been more clinical than the Blues in recent months, and the 2022-23 season in general.

Erik ten Hag's men have won three out of their last five games across all competitions, while Chelsea have won just one in the same span going into this clash. Similarly, Chelsea have failed to find the back of the net in two out of their last five games.

Chelsea’s poor run could affect them in this clash, especially when they are up against a Manchester United side that have not been defeated at home in more than 23 games.

