3 reasons why PSG exit could cost Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) exit could hurt his chances of winning an eighth Ballon d'Or award.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 35-year-old would leave the club at the end of the season. While Messi has been widely linked with a move back to Barcelona, there are reports that he could play in the Middle East with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal interested.

While Messi has often come under criticism for his performances for PSG, the Argentine won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Nevertheless, leaving the Parisians could hurt Messi's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or award. Here, we take a look at three reasons why that happen:

#1 Lionel Messi might struggle to find his best form next season

Messi's next destination is unclear. Whether it's Barcelona, Middle East or any other club, it will not be easy for the player to get accustomed to a new club.

This aspect was on display during Messi's first season at PSG. He underperformed, scoring only 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games across competitions.

Hence, yet another move to new surroundings could see the player struggle. However, given his genius, Messi might prove critics wrong.

#2 Move to Middle East could hurt Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or chances as the league is not the most competitive

While a move to Saudi Arabia could reignite Messi's famous rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, whether the Saudi Pro League is at par with top European leagues is debatable.

There's no doubt that the league is growing in stature, and Ronaldo's presence has given it a new-found popularity. Messi's potential arrival would further enhance the league's appeal. However, in terms of the competition, it's still far off Europe's top five leagues.

Hence, even if Messi amasses dazzling numbers, whether they could be compared to that of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe is debatable.

#3 Off-field controversies might take focus away from Lionel Messi's on-field accolades

As mentioned earlier, Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. He was the winner of the Golden Ball as well. For PSG, he has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 games across competitions this campaign.

However, he was recently handed a two-week suspension by PSG for an 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip. His exit from the French club could create more controversies.

That, coupled with the potential criticism from the French media, could hurt his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, a prize given by the FFF.

Poll : 0 votes