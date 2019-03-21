×
3 reasons why Raphael Varane should sign for Manchester United

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
189   //    21 Mar 2019, 13:44 IST

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is one of the best center-backs in the world at the moment. The 25-year-old has been exceptional for Real Madrid since his arrival in 2011 from Lens for a reported fee of €10 million.

He has thus far made 165 appearances for the Spanish giants and has won 4 Champions League titles, 2 LaLiga titles, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Copa Del Rey, 4 FIFA Club World Cups, and 2 Supercopa de Espana.

He was also a part of the UEFA Team of The Year in 2018 and made it to the FIFA FIFPRO World XI the same year. The 25-year-old also lifted the FIFA World Cup last summer with France and made it to the Ballon d'Or top-10 list the same year.

According to recent reports in France, the Frenchman is looking to end his 8-year spell in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the defender and will be keeping a close eye on the ongoing situation. If the Frenchman does decide to leave Real Madrid in the summer as suggested by the reports, Manchester United should be the club he should sign for. Here are 3 reasons why:

#1 To test himself in the best league in the world

Raphael Varane will want to test himself in another league after winning everything in Spain
Raphael Varane will want to test himself in another league after winning everything in Spain

Raphael Varane has won everything there is to win in Spain and Europe with Real Madrid and it is time for the 25-year-old to test himself in another league, and the Premier League will be the perfect fit for him.

The 6ft 3in center-back has got bags of pace and is dominant in the air, which makes him more than capable of adapting to the physicality of the Premier League.

And if he does decide to come to England, then he should definitely sign for Manchester United.

Manchester United are the most successful side in the history of English football but have struggled since the departure of their long term manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and are trying to get back to their glory days.

They are in desperate need of a world-class, ball-playing center back with experience at the highest level and Varane definitely fits the profile of the defender they are looking for. Manchester United are playing some excellent football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will become a force to be reckoned with if Varane arrives in the summer.

1 / 2 NEXT
Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
