Antonio Rudiger is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the world at the moment. The German defender has played a crucial role in the team's success and is a powerhouse in Chelsea's defense.

Rudiger is a quick, strong and aggressive defender who always looks confident on the pitch. The versatile defender is capable enough to play either as a wingback or on the flank. This is certainly one of Rudiger’s most underrated qualities, the quality to be able to blend in any formation.

Ever since Tuchel became in charge of Chelsea, he has shown a lot of faith in Rudiger. Rudiger, on the other hand, has been up to the coach’s expectations and has taken his game to a different level.

0.4 - Chelsea have conceded 26 goals in 19 Premier League games when Antonio Rüdiger hasn't started this season (1.4 per game), compared to just seven conceded in the 17 games when the German has started (0.4 per game).

Sports expert Rio Ferdinand seemed to be very pleased with how Rudiger is performing. During an interview, he was asked about Rudiger, and said:

Look at Rüdiger, he’s arguably since Tuchel has been there [at Chelsea], he’s been the best defender in the Premier League. Him or [Ruben] Dias in that time. He’s been unbelievable, he’s like an animal.

3 reasons why Rudiger is one of the world's best defenders

1) Strong Physicality and Aggressiveness

Good physicality is a must for a defender. No one would like their centre-back to be bullied by the opposition's attackers.

The 6’3 German defender has made physicality a part of his game and most of the time, he gets away with it.

"We have to be a little dirty. Not always be nice or try to play nice football. You have to set your mark against these players.” Antonio Rüdiger , Press conference before France vs Germany

Antonio Rüdiger:



"Off the pitch I'm a nice, down-to-earth guy. On the pitch, I'm a fighter. I live by my strength, my aggression. It's about emotion and passion - that's what I've tried to deliver all my life."



Warrior. Antonio Rüdiger:



“Off the pitch I’m a nice, down-to-earth guy. On the pitch, I’m a fighter. I live by my strength, my aggression. It’s about emotion and passion - that’s what I’ve tried to deliver all my life.”



Warrior. https://t.co/UmZXFC3hV3

Rudiger is just a brutal competitor who likes to play on the edge. This fierce behavior is the nature of his football and his aggression is one of his main traits.

In the Champions League final against Manchester City, Rudiger went in for a harsh tackle on Kevin De Bruyne, which left the Belgian with a fractured nose and eye socket.

2)Mental Toughness

Under Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger became a rock at Chelsea’s backline and from there, he has inspired the team to reach new heights. His mental toughness is what differs from other players.

It’s Rudiger’s determination and will to fight that helps the team win big games and big titles. During the 2020-21 season, Rudiger registered a 74% success rate in tackles, winning 87 duels, 42 aerial battles and 119 recoveries.

LDN @LDNFootbalI It’s time Antonio Rüdiger got the credit he deserves from the wider footballing world…



Flawless for club and country for months now - absolutely one of the best defenders in the world currently. It’s time Antonio Rüdiger got the credit he deserves from the wider footballing world…



Flawless for club and country for months now - absolutely one of the best defenders in the world currently. https://t.co/5DLPznwcsV

Additionally, he has only seen 14 yellow cards and no reds. This clearly demonstrates that Rudiger knows how to use his brute force. The German wall has proven to be key for Chelsea’s Champions League 2020-21 win.

3) Pace

Antonio Rudiger is arguably one of the fastest centre-backs in the Premier League at the moment. Having a quick defender has become crucial in modern football.

You need to have a quick defender in your backline, or else they will be outpaced by the opposition. Rudiger's quick footing is what facilitates him to be toe-to-toe with the opposition's attackers.

Rudiger, when asked by an interviewer about fellow German teammate Timo Werner's speed, said:

Honestly, something tells me that Fik [Tomori] and I are quicker [than Werner], Maybe not for the first 10 meters, but if we go, I would say it’s between me and Tomori

Rudiger also seems to be a fan of the popular video game FIFA. Rudiger, who when he saw his FIFA21 card, seemed unhappy with his Fifa stats.

Rudiger isn't happy about his pace on FIFA 22

Rudiger, who is currently 28, is at a prime age for defenders. Chelsea fans will surely hope that the German beast maintains his top notch form and will help the team bring in even more glory.

