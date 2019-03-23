×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves the full-time Manchester United job

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Feature
98   //    23 Mar 2019, 12:16 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have seen a massive change at the club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December.

Solskjaer has been the subject of keen interest from all sections of the media. His calm demeanor and charisma at United have rubbed off to other members of the club, and it seems like a matter of when and not if he'll be given the job permanently.

Jose Mourinho was in charge at a time when United were limping lions and struggling to find their identity. Solskjaer, a former super sub at United, knows what it means to play at the highest level. He scored a dramatic goal as United came back from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League. He came into the club knowing what it means to wear that famous jersey.

Under no circumstance would any of the United chiefs have imagined that Solskjaer could turn around the club's fortunes in a season that seemed doomed at the half way point. The Norwegian deserves to be the full-time United boss, and here is why.

#3 Attacking system


Matic and Pogba are key components of Solskjaer's system
Matic and Pogba are key components of Solskjaer's system

Solskjaer has got the team playing some attacking football, which is in United's blood. After he took over, the team started pumping goals left, right and centre. With every test, he conjured up something for the specific opponent he was up against.

There is more belief in the players, and the fans are behind the team. Under Solskjaer, the Red Devils have used a system of three midfielders including Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic. Before the trio was broken up due to injuries or suspension, they dictated terms during play.

In some matches, Solskjaer showed that lack of solid experience as a manger is not a limiting factor. Take the example of the away games against Arsenal (FA Cup), Tottenham Hotspur (League) and PSG - United sat back and seized their chances when they did come, to snatch crucial victories.

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
