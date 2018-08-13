3 reasons to get excited about this Premier League season

The ever-changing Premier League is back

That’s it then. The summer transfer window has closed, and every club has managed to get some reinforcements except Tottenham Hotspur. The memories of Russia 2018 are gradually fading away. The wait is over finally. Say goodbye to ordinary weekends. There is plenty to look forward to as Premier League’s 27th season is underway.

The first game week has just past, and we got a glimpse of what’s in store for us this season. There’s plenty to look forward to. So, here we bring you three reasons why you shouldn’t miss out on the remaining 37 game weeks:

Manchester City can become the first team to defend the title since the 2008-09 season

Manchester City are very much capable of defending the title

Two years ago, when Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City with a task of rebuilding the club, there were many doubters who wrote him off, stating 'you couldn't play the Guardiola way’ in England. His first season didn’t go as he expected as Manchester City finished third in the league. But no one realised that Pep was just preparing his team. It was a part of the process, a process to instil his ideas and philosophy into the team.

Last season we all saw the fruits of that process. City played a different brand of football. Everyone was baffled. No one knew how to stop them. However, they did fall short on two occasions but that hardly mattered. By the time the new year arrived, it wasn’t a title race at all, it was a title walk. They finished the campaign with a total of 100 points, a new Premier League record. Manchester United were second with 81 points, the same total with which Leicester City won the league three years ago. From this, you can get the idea of their superiority.

But all that's a thing of the past. In the record-shattering 2017-18 season City set their own standards. So, they will be expected to emulate that this season. But it would be quite unrealistic if anyone thinks that they could do it again. The reason is simple; the Premier League is so demanding, and unlike other top European leagues it has half a dozen teams that could be called contenders. That’s why no club has gone on to defend the title since 2008. However, City certainly have all the resources and the right man at the helm to guide them to a successful title defence.

