3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will defeat Chelsea | Premier League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur will go head-to-head with Chelsea in what could be termed the Premier League game of the weekend. The game is scheduled to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 26th.

Antonio Conte's men have been fairly decent in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and have registered 42 points from 24 league games, occupying the fourth position in the league table.

Graham Potter's men have endured a torrid run in the Premier League this season, registering 31 points from 23 league games. They have slid down to 10th position in the league standings, which has come as a shock to their fans.

We will look at a few factors which point towards Tottenham Hotspur winning the upcoming encounter.

#3 Chelsea's poor attacking form could affect them

One of Chelsea's major problems this season has been the attackers' inability to find the back of the net and their lack of cutting-edge in the final third. The Blues have only scored one goal in their last five games across all competitions. They rank 13th in terms of goals scored in the Premier League this season with 24 goals.

To put this in perspective, Erling Haaland of Manchester City has scored 26 goals, which is more than the total number of goals that Chelsea have scored as a team.

This is a very poor record for a team like Chelsea, given their level of depth and talent in the squad.

If the Blues' attackers do not improve, it might be difficult for them to unlock Tottenham Hotspur's defense.

#2 Chelsea's shaky defense

The Blues' defensive form has been has been porous in recent months and this could be a problem for Potter's men going into this encounter.

Chelsea have conceded 11 goals in their last 10 games across all competitions. Similarly, the team has only won one of their last 10 games. With attackers like Harry Kane and Heung-min Son at the heart of Tottenham Hotspur's attack, Chelsea's defense could struggle to cope.

#1 The Harry Kane factor

Despite the presence of goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland in the Premier League this season, it can be stated that Harry Kane has been outstanding in front of goal so far. The Englishman has netted 19 goals and registered three assists in 32 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions this campaign. He is currently the second in the league in terms of top-scorers with 17 goals.

His ability to drop deep into midfield in a bid to facilitate an attack coupled with his attacking intuition could be a problem for Thiago Silva and co in Chelsea's backline. Kane’s experience and attacking presence could well be the difference in this London Derby.

