3 reasons which could be halting Manchester United star Paul Pogba's move to Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

A major transfer rumour which has been doing the rounds in the last few days has been that of Paul Pogba to Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer and if it does happen, it could be one of the biggest transfer deals ever.

After the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Pogba has found his form back under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian has deployed Pogba higher up the field which has seen the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner score a lot of goals and set up several goals since December.

However, after the return of Zinedine Zidane as the head coach of Real Madrid earlier in the month, there have been a lot of rumours linking fellow country-men Pogba to the Spanish giants. However, there has been no official communication regarding this from both the clubs and if the deal has been initiated, here are 3 reasons why the move is getting delayed.

High-Transfer fee for Paul Pogba

Pogba is still Manchester United's costliest player and the Old Trafford club will only sell the France international for a bumper fee. The 26-year-old is in terrific form right now and with him being one of the best midfielders in the world presently, his transfer fee would definitely be mammoth. The transfer market has taken a steep hike with a few big-money transfers in the last two years and hence, Pogba's transfer fee could be the highest ever for a midfielder and this could well spill over £100m easily. This could be a concern for Real Madrid, who also want to improve other areas of the squad.

Manchester United's reluctance to sell the Frenchman

Pogba has definitely been Manchester United's best player this season. The Red Devils have played well in the presence of the midfielder and slowly, the team is being built around him. The club have waited for almost three years and they are slowly realizing the benefits of sticking with Pogba. Apart from his on-field heroics, Pogba is Manchester United's most-marketable man which and most of his team-mates are notches below him in that aspect. Hence, the reluctance of Manchester United to sell him could be one of the halting factors.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola

Pogba's super-agent Mino Raiola is known for orchestrating many big-money moves in the past and is also famous for his expensive commissions. Pogba is his most esteemed client and Raiola could be having big demands for his client. Hence, Raiola could well be the stumbling block between Real Madrid and Paul Pogba.

