Zinedine Zidane wants €90 million superstar at Real Madrid, Manchester United superstar wants to leave the club in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 March 2019

Zidane wants to make some big signings in the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is only a few months away and top clubs all across Europe are already laying the groundwork in order to have a good transfer window.

With several European giants undergoing great changes, we expect all hell to break loose when the upcoming summer transfer window opens.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates of the day.

Leicester City slap £90 million price tag on Harry Maguire

With the Red Devils expected to launch a fresh bid for English centre-back Harry Maguire, the Foxes have now slapped a world record £90 million price tag on him, according to the Daily Star.

The report claims that Manchester United had officially placed a £75 million bid last summer but it was rejected by Leicester City. Maguire signed a new deal with the Foxes which has tied him to the club till 2023.

Samuel Umtiti says he will be happy to have Griezmann at Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba

The French defender has spoken out on the prospect of Barcelona potentially sealing a deal for Atletico Madrid forward and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

He told Sport,

“Would I be happy if they told me Griezmann was joining Barcelona? Yes. Would he fit in here? Yes. Have I spoken about it with him? No, absolutely not,” he said.

“I know he’s very happy in Madrid and that things are going well. Atletico is a team which plays for him.

“In our career, we have to make decisions we later regret. I don’t know. He’s happy there, although he could play for any side in the world. The most important thing is that he’s happy.”

N'Golo Kante says he is not going anywhere

Kante is happy at Chelsea

N'Golo Kante insists, amid speculation linking him with Real Madrid, that he is focussed on his job at Chelsea and not on reports linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman said,

“Today I'm still at Chelsea and what is said elsewhere is not important,”

“Even if (Zinedine) Zidane calls me, it's not important, I'm at Chelsea today and I'm focused on that.”

Kante and Hazard have been tipped for a move to the Spanish capital in the summer. However, Chelsea's transfer ban has now complicated things greatly. With making fresh signings out of the question, Chelsea will want to keep hold of 2 of their finest players.

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United in the summer

Calling it a day?

It seemed like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had revitalized the United squad and brought the real Pogba to Old Trafford. Things looked to have settled down under the caretaker manager. However, as per AS, Paul Pogba still wants to leave the club in the summer after spending 3 seasons at the club that first gave him a professional contract.

Real Madrid and Juventus are interested in signing Paul Pogba. The report claims that Mino Raiola, who is famous for his hard bargaining tactics, is working on finding a new club for his player.

Pogba had recently talked about Real Madrid being a dream destination and the report will now add fuel to the fire.

Zinedine Zidane wants Sadio Mane signed up

Sadio Mane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to make the best use of the upcoming transfer window and wants the club to invest heavily on proven talent. According to Marca, Zidane has told the Real Madrid top brass that he wants the club to rope in Liverpool ace Sadio Mane.

Sadio Mane has been in red hot form of late and has been scoring goals for fun. Real Madrid are desperate to bolster their frontline as the goals have dried up at the Bernabeu. Liverpool, however, are not willing to sell Sadio Mane and it would take an amount close to what Barcelona paid for Coutinho to prise Mane away from Anfield.

