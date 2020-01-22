3 reasons why Alexandre Lacazette should move to Atletico Madrid

Alexandre Lacazette

As we speak, Atletico Madrid are scouring the market for a striker to bolster their lacklustre attack. This season, Diego Simeone’s men have only scored 22 goals in 20 Liga games, 16 fewer than city rivals Real Madrid and 28 fewer than Barcelona. Edinson Cavani and Alexandre Lacazette top Los Rojiblancos list with the Spanish team looking to a deal sooner rather than later.

Alexandre Lacazette’s departure is more probable now than it would have been a few months ago. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, things haven’t gone too well for him at the Emirates. The 28-year-old’s prime years have been a disappointment with many recognising now as the perfect time for him to move on. This season, the striker has only scored 5 league goals and is currently on an eight-game goal drought.

Here are 3 reasons why Alexandre Lacazette should move to Atletico Madrid.

#3 Arsenal need to sell in order to rebuild

Lacazette's deal at Arsenal is set to end next summer

Truth be told, Arsenal are in the midst of a transition phase. The Gunners are looking to sell a lot of ‘deadwood’ players while bringing in ones that are up to the desired standard. In order to fund such a rebuild, Stan Kroenke has made it clear that the club will have to spend from what it generates. As of today, neither of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang or Lacazette have signed a new contract, with their current deals expiring next summer.

The message from the new regime is clear, sign a deal or be sold. Gone are days where players can run down contracts and leave as free agents, the Gunners want at least some return on their investments.

Lacazette moving to Atletico Madrid provides Arsenal with the perfect opportunity to raise funds for that rebuild. And if it’s a choice between him or the Gabonese international, it’s quite obvious who most Arsenal fans would choose. Their goal records are not comparable by any means.

