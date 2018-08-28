3 Reasons why Anthony Martial must leave Manchester United

Like his fellow French teammate Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial also finds himself in a sticky situation at Old Trafford as the Frenchman's future at United is not certain. Amid interest from the likes of Spurs and Chelsea, although no official contact or bid has been submitted.

Should Martial leave?

It must be stated that United can't let a player of his talent and potential leave their realm as it will be a massive mistake. It just hasn't worked out for the Frenchman who was so vital and impressive under former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal.

But Martial and Mourinho just haven't seen eye to eye. Jose Mourinho has continuously berated him in his press conferences questioning the player's attitude and mentality on several occasions. With the Frenchman reportedly unhappy at United, here are three reasons why he needs to leave!

#1 Progression

Martial started against Brighton but was substituted later on in the game

In the world of football as the years go on we judge players on progression and consistency, progression especially. But there has been no progression under Jose Mourinho by Anthony Martial which is very surprising bearing in mind the talent he has.

He had a very good season under LVG as he scored 18 goals and picked up 11 assists on the way to winning the FA Cup that season. There were great expectations of the Frenchman once Mourinho arrived, everybody was hoping he would kick on from last season. But he was poor in Mourinho's first season as he only scored 4 goals.

It must be said that progression will be a problem under Mourinho for Martial and that clearly is, he looks worse than he was under LVG. So to save his career he should really leave Manchester United as you don't see him starting week in week out with the likes of Sanchez and Rashford present.

