Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Reasons why Anthony Martial must leave Manchester United

Nab Malek
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
327   //    28 Aug 2018, 21:02 IST

Like his fellow French teammate Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial also finds himself in a sticky situation at Old Trafford as the Frenchman's future at United is not certain. Amid interest from the likes of Spurs and Chelsea, although no official contact or bid has been submitted.


Enter cap
Should Martial leave?

It must be stated that United can't let a player of his talent and potential leave their realm as it will be a massive mistake. It just hasn't worked out for the Frenchman who was so vital and impressive under former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal.

But Martial and Mourinho just haven't seen eye to eye. Jose Mourinho has continuously berated him in his press conferences questioning the player's attitude and mentality on several occasions. With the Frenchman reportedly unhappy at United, here are three reasons why he needs to leave!

#1 Progression

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Martial started against Brighton but was substituted later on in the game

In the world of football as the years go on we judge players on progression and consistency, progression especially. But there has been no progression under Jose Mourinho by Anthony Martial which is very surprising bearing in mind the talent he has.

He had a very good season under LVG as he scored 18 goals and picked up 11 assists on the way to winning the FA Cup that season. There were great expectations of the Frenchman once Mourinho arrived, everybody was hoping he would kick on from last season. But he was poor in Mourinho's first season as he only scored 4 goals.

It must be said that progression will be a problem under Mourinho for Martial and that clearly is, he looks worse than he was under LVG. So to save his career he should really leave Manchester United as you don't see him starting week in week out with the likes of Sanchez and Rashford present.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho FIFA World Cup Squads Manchester United Transfer News
Nab Malek
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Manchester United must sell Anthony Martial
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star rejected by PSG
RELATED STORY
Why has Anthony Martial not excelled at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
What’s gone wrong for Anthony Martial at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Why PSG must avoid signing Manchester United's Marcos Rojo
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United need Willian more than Anthony Martial
RELATED STORY
Martial wants to leave Manchester United, claims agent
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United lost to Brighton & Hove...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester United must sack Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us