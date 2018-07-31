3 reasons why Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming season

Arsenal in a pre season friendly

Its been a few weeks since the 2018 FIFA World Cup has ended, and in less than a fortnight from now, another mega footballing event that has long been earmarked in the English calendar will begin.

Like every other club, Arsenal too are busy playing the pre-season games and one can make out the change in attitude of the players under the new boss Unai Emery.

The long-standing Arsene Wenger left the club in a precarious situation as the team finished outside of top-four in their second season running; however, if the recently concluded ICC game against PSG is any indication, the Gunners seem to have moved on.

On the pitch, Emery calls the shots now and one can rest assured that Arsenal would no longer be a predictable side. But for fans, nothing without the title would suffice, which brings us to that obvious question, whether they can bid for the Premier League title that has eluded the North London club for years!

Well, there are reasons to believe they can. Let’s have a look at what those are:

#3 New acquisitions at the back

Sokratis (in white)will lead Arsenal's back-line this coming season

Arsenal’s defensive frailties under Arsene Wenger are well documented. While they boasted of world-class defenders like Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny at the back, as a unit they have always failed to keep regular clean sheets and the later’s proneness to injuries has only complicated matters time and again.

Last season, only champions Manchester City and 4th-placed Liverpool scored more goals than Arsenal, yet the Gunners finished sixth from the top, largely due to the number of goals they conceded.

But things are expected to be better this time around with the arrivals of centre-half Sokratis and right-back Stephen Lichtsteiner into the fold. Both are hugely experienced and can bring that calmness at the back which was missing all these years.

While Sokratis will lead the centre of the defense, Lihtsteiner can deputize Hector Bellerin on the right side and with Bernd Leno on goal, Arsenal look ready for the Premier League.

If the forwards can deliver the goals, one could only imagine what they can achieve with this solid-looking defense.

