3 reasons why Arsenal have started the season poorly

Ajayendra Rudraraju
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    22 Aug 2018, 20:09 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Unai Emery dishing out instructions

When Arsene Wenger announced his departure at the tail end of the 2017-18 season, Arsenal fans all around the world breathed a sigh of collective relief. To them, it signified the end of years of stagnation under a manager whose managerial philosophy had seemingly gone past its sell by date.

Unai Emery was brought in as the new head coach, a decision that was widely lauded by The Gunners faithful, with a sense of palpable relief and optimism. Big things were expected from the Spaniard as he is known to be an astute tactician, with a proven reputation of helping young players become superstars, and with major honours like the Europa League.

However, with a collective total of 0 points from two games, Emery's debut season in the English capital has endured a rough start. These are the three reasons why Arsenal have had a rough start this term.

#1 Failings in the transfer market

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Ozil, deployed as a winger, was a disappointment in both the games

Having a winger who can offer some width and pace will go a long way in making a team click. They press the full backs and the defenders from the front, and perform their defensive duties diligently.

They tend to get into the penalty box, allowing their fullbacks make overlapping runs, covering up for them when they are caught too high up the field.

At Arsenal, there are no specialist wingers who can offer width and pace to the attack. With a very paltry transfer budget, Arsenal couldn't lure Ousmane Dembele or Wilfred Zaha to the English capital. 

Uruguay v France: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
A winger in the mould of Dembele would have made a world of difference for The Gunners

Unai Emery deployed Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Alex Iwobi as the wingers in his first two games in charge, this exposed the frailties of the squad. Barring Iwobi, the former two are number 10s, and they will never add to the squad what a true winger adds.

Despite the obvious world-class play-making abilities of the number 10s Emery has at his disposal, he might have to give wingers like Welbeck and Nelson starting berths to keep the shape intact.

Contact Us Advertise with Us