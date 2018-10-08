3 reasons why Arsenal swept aside Fulham 5-1 at the Craven Cottage

An Aaron Ramsey goal which was reminiscent of the start of the Wenger era was enough for the fans to sing ‘We have got our Arsenal back’. A performance which was clinical as they come. A display of steel after Fulham equalized in the first half, and more than everything, the pure style in all the goals scored made it a perfect weekend for the Gunners before the international break.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in the 29th minute when he latched on to a Nacho Monreal cross, turned around and shot a rocket past Bettinelli. An error from Nacho Monreal gave Fulham the equalizer and make the second half more interesting.

Second half goals from Lacazette, Aubameyang, and Ramsey finished a 5 star performance from Arsenal with a 5-1 scoreline. The scoreline would not show the way Arsenal found a way through a determined Fulham defence. There were no major errors made by the Fulham players, but pure quality shown by the Gunners.

Ramsey’s goal which was started by Ramsey in his own half had some exquisite passes before Ramsey finished the move with a back-heel. Gunners looked crisp and spontaneous in possession, especially through Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette.

We take a look at the three major reasons which made Arsenal perform the way they did.

#1 Clinical finishing from Lacazette

Though Arsenal won 5-1, it was the importance of the first two goals which made life easy for the Gunners. The first goal was an excellent one where Lacazette turned in a split second to fire a shot past the Fulham keeper. Heran through the channels and latched onto any loose balls in the Fulham half.

He was fed well by Mkhitaryan in the first half and Ramsey in the second. Lacazette’s second goal gave Arsenal the breathing space. Here he teamed up with Danny Welbeck whose knockdown gave Lacazette the space to run and shoot with no defenders putting in a tackle.

Lacazette and Aubameyang have shown this season that they are probably the best strike partnership after the Liverpool front three.

