3 reasons why Atletico Madrid could win the UEFA Champions League this season

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 241 // 04 Sep 2018, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Grizou

Atletico Madrid won the Europa League last year, after getting knocked out in the group stage of the Champions League. Though they had the toughest group with the likes of Roma and Chelsea, they were not expected to be knocked out. However, Roma came out strong, and Chelsea did enough to secure second place.

On the sunny side, they did perform well last season in league games, and finished La Liga in second place. They won 23 games, with 5 losses and 10 draws. This season so far they have played 3, lost 1, won 1, and drawn the other.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid has the capability of playing brilliant football. Though theirs is mostly a defensive game, their counter-attacks are troublesome for the opposition. The front two of Diego Costa and Griezmann are probably the fiercest in all of Spain, aside the duo of Messi and Suarez.

This season they have a huge chance of winning the UCL as Diego Simeone and his squad look robust. Although they have already lost a game to Celta Vigo, their strategies might differ for knockout games.

They have had a great transfer window, and the Atletico board has managed to hold on to their star players (Griezmann and Oblak), despite huge interests from top clubs.

#3 Reliable defence ft. Jan Oblak

Diego Godin

Unsurprisingly, Atletico's defence was the best across Spain last season. They conceded 22 goals in a total of 38 league games, almost half of what Real Madrid conceded (44).

Diego Simeone's tactical intelligence is superlative, and he has made Atletico's defence unbreakable. Their main man, Diego Godin, is a pillar of immense experience and dedication. Godin, along with Savic and Oblak are the reason why Atletico have won most of their league games with a scoreline of 1-0.

Godin's experience has tremendously helped Los Rojiblancos maintain their defensive form. Atleti plays a defensive format in almost every game, as that is Diego's primary tactic.

Oblak has probably been the most consistent player for ATM for the past two seasons, and therefore the Atletico Madrid board has refused to sell him. Some English clubs, specifically Liverpool and Arsenal were linked to Oblak, according to talkSPORT.

The Super-keeper

However, Jan still has not signed a new contract with the Madrid based club yet, with his release clause of just €100 million probably not the prohibitive figure it once was. But looking at Oblak's performances, it is quite unlikely Atletico Madrid will let him leave.

The Madrid club also convinced Griezmann to not join Barca, where he could have won a lot more trophies. This clearly means that Atletico Madrid means business this season. A UCL title for Los Rojiblancos will be a dream start to their new era.

However, his style is pretty different from that of Mourinho's bus parking system. ATM attack more often, and are faster at counter-attacks, but the whole team comes back to their own half while defending. They also press high up the field, and this strategy has paid off severally.

1 / 3 NEXT