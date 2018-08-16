3 reasons why Atletico Madrid will win La Liga in the 2018-19 season

UEFA Super Cup champions!

Since the 2003-04 season when Valencia won La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid have won the Spanish league every season, except once. In the 2013-14 season, Atletico Madrid won their 10th La Liga title.

Their first title in 18 years, including a 9-match unbeaten run, surprised everyone. It was neck to neck till the end. In the final week of the season, Atletico were ahead by 3 points and drew with Barcelona who were second, clinching the title in a nail-biting finish.

However, the league went back to being dominated by Real Madrid and Barcelona. Barcelona won the league thrice and Real Madrid won it once. This year, Atletico Madrid looks poised to end their dominance.

They beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup this season in convincing fashion after winning the Europa League with ease last season.

They will win the title for the following reasons.

#3 Retained their best players

Grizou! - UEFA Super Cup

Jan Oblak, Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann are undoubtedly the stars of the Atletico team. All 3 players were linked with top clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Griezmann and Godin have both been linked to Manchester United for several years. Godin is going to sign a new deal, and Griezmann has just signed a deal keeping him at the club till 2023.

Not only will retaining their stars boost morale, but Diego Simeone can continue to build the team around these players. Unlike their rivals, by keeping their stars, they already have an upper hand.

#2 Competitors in transition

El Cholo!

Real Madrid just lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, and there are strong rumours Luka Modric is also on his way out to Inter Milan. They have signed Courtois, Vinicius Jnr and Alvaro Odriozola, but could make more signings.

Barcelona has lost their kingpin in midfield - Andres Iniesta, and Paulinho as well, they could also offload Ousmane Dembele. They have signed Arthur, Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal and Malcolm who are all going to be key players.

Ernesto Valverde will have to transform the Barcelona style of play, and it will take time. Real Madrid had been built around Cristiano Ronaldo, and will now have to build the team around Gareth Bale.

Real have a new coach (Lopetegui) who will impose new ideas on the team. There is no doubt both teams are in transition. Atletico on the other hand have just lost Fernando Torres and Gabi, which wouldn’t affect the team as much.

The Atletico team have been playing together under one coach for years, and are a well-oiled machine. They won the Europa League with considerable ease and look poised to win more silverware this season.

