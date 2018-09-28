3 reasons why Atletico Madrid would defeat Real Madrid

The next matchday of LaLiga action throws up one of the marquee clashes of the season, as Real Madrid hosts bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the El Derbi Madrileño ( The Madrid Derby).

Both teams come into the match off vastly different results in midweek, with Real putting in a shambolic performance in their 3-0 loss to Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, while Atletico were utterly dominant in their 3-0 victory over Huesca at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The two clubs are among the biggest in the world and are rightly considered among the favourites to triumph in whatever tournament they contest in, so Saturday's clash at the Santiago Bernabeu goes beyond battling for bragging rights, but also to draw first blood in the race for LaLiga glory.

Real Madrid are traditionally the bigger of the pair and have won over double the entire trophies Atleti have won, but Los Rojiblancos have become an entirely different proposition since Cholo Simeone took the reins, and Real Madrid have struggled against their derby rivals in recent years.

Indeed, the latest clash between the pair ended in victory for Atleti, with the defending Europa League champions posting a 4-2 victory in the UEFA Super Cup, hence Real Madrid would have revenge on their mind.

Despite possessing the bigger players, beating Atleti is one of the more difficult propositions in European football, as on their day, Simeone's men have the Arsenal to trouble any club in the world, and would give Real a good run for their money. Here are three reasons why Atletico Madrid could defeat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

#3 They have an incredible record at the Bernabeu in recent years

Atletico Madrid has drawn each of their last two visits to the Bernabeu in LaLiga

Atletico were once so beneath Real Madrid that not only were they struggling in the second division at the turn of the millennium, but they also failed to win their more illustrious neighbours in any competition for 14 years between 1999 and 2013, leading Real fans to raise a banner advertising the need of a 'worthy' rival for a derby.

All that changed in 2013, when Diego Simeone masterminded Atletico's first triumph in almost two decades in the final of the Copa Del Rey at the home ground of Real Madrid, and since then Atleti have not looked back.

Even though Real have the upper hand on the continent, winning two UCL crowns at the expense of Atletico, domestically, the reverse has been the case, as Simeone has drilled Atleti into an extremely efficient unit, and one which Real Madrid finds extremely difficult to defeat especially at home.

The 2014 LaLiga champions have not lost at the Bernabeu in five LaLiga matches played since 2013, winning three and drawing two, and this impressive record at the Bernabeu is one which could propel Atletico to getting yet another victory this weekend.

