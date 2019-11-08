3 Reasons why Barcelona are struggling this season

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Barcelona

Barcelona have not had the best of times this season, losing matches they had no business dropping points in, while some of their wins have been overshadowed by their struggles even in victory.

The Catalans currently top the league, but this does not mask their poor performances and they have lost three matches from just 11 games in LaLiga and while this is very disappointing, even more disappointing is the fact that two of the losses came in matches against Levante who narrowly avoided relegation last season, and against a Granada that was only recently promoted.

There have also been poor performances elsewhere, with the stalemates with Osasuna and Slavia Prague leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Barcelona fans.

The Blaugrana are one of Europe's biggest sides, with ambitions of triumphing on all fronts and is safe to say that the fans are not used to the current malaise afflicting their dear club.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three reasons why Barcelona are struggling at the moment.

#3 Injuries have been unkind to them

Barcelona players have been hit by injuries this season

The current season began in less than ideal circumstances for Barcelona, as Lionel Messi injured his calf during preseason, while Luis Suarez also pulled up with an injury in the first game of the campaign against Athletic Bilbao.

These two men are among the best forwards in the history of the game and any side in the world would suffer from the absence of just one, much less the both of them at the same time.

In addition to the South American forwards, other key first-teamers like Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, and Junior Firpo have all been sidelined at one point or the other, with Suarez suffering another setback in the defeat to Levante.

Injuries are a cruel reality of football, but for Barcelona to have suffered so many injuries in such little space of time-deprived Valverde of the services of a number of important players and this has played a major role in their struggles to date.

