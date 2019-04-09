×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Reasons why Barcelona have not gone past the UCL Quarterfinals since 2015

Adil Shrivastav
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
4   //    09 Apr 2019, 00:12 IST

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Barcelona has been one of the best teams of the modern era but still have not been able to make it past the quarterfinals stages of the UEFA Champions League since winning the coveted trophy in the 2014-15 season when the South American trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar went rampant and destroyed each and every side they faced. In 2016 they lost to Atlético Madrid 3-2 on aggregate, in 2017 it was Juventus who dumped them out of the UCL courtesy a 3-0 aggregate victory and in 2018 Roma managed a remarkable comeback to end Barca's hopes for another UCL trophy.

Here in the following slides, we look at a few reasons why the Spanish giants have failed to win the prestigious trophy in recent years.

#3 Luis Suarez's failure in the Champions League

Luis Suarez's form in the Champions League is a cause of worry
Luis Suarez's form in the Champions League is a cause of worry

Contradicting to his prolific LaLiga goal-scoring record, one has to go back to September 2015 to record Suarez's last Champions League goal away from Camp Nou which was against AS Roma in a 1-1 draw. Suarez has scored only four times in the competition since the 2015/16 season although he has made twenty-three appearances for the Blaugrana in the European competition. He is yet to score in this year’s UCL too.

Suarez's poor form in UCL competitions has been a significant impediment for the team. A striker especially of Suarez's calibre is expected to score more goals than what he has scored over the past few seasons in the Champions League. This has resulted in Barca being a one-man army for at least the last 3 seasons with Messi alone pulling the chains of Barcelona.

Contradictorily however Real Madrid's hattrick of UCL could be owed to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. If Suarez does not manage to score in the quarterfinal clash against Manchester United, then inevitably Barca's hopes of getting past the quarterfinals stage will be dented.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Luis Suarez Ivan Rakitić
Adil Shrivastav
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Manchester United could defeat Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will lose to Barcelona in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid could win the treble this season
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Barcelona should be wary of Lyon
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Barcelona may not win the UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester United as they draw Barcelona in UCL quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona could reach the Champions League final this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona fans dislike Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Tomorrow LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
Tomorrow TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us