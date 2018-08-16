3 reasons why Barcelona should not sign Adrien Rabiot

For most of the last decade, Barcelona had one of the greatest midfielders in history, as the trio of Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi Hernandez held sway in the middle of the park for club and country, winning multiple tiles.

However, Iniesta's transfer to Vissel Kobe in Japan, and his decision to retire from international football after Spain's elimination from the just concluded World Cup means that of the three, only Sergio Busquets remains for both Barcelona and Spain.

A lot of names have been bandied about as potential signings for Barcelona in midfield, and the club has concluded deals for midfielders such as Brazilian Arthur from Gremio for £35.5m and Chilean international Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich on a three year deal.

However, one name that has been constantly been linked to Barcelona is that of France international Adrien Rabiot.

Barcelona have made multiple enquiries for Adrien Rabiot, and iconic former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez said the 23-year-old would be a perfect signing for Barcelona as he could play anywhere across the midfield. Rabiot himself reportedly turned down an offer of a contract extension at PSG, and with one year left on his current deal, the coast could be clear for Barcelona to land their man.

While Adrien Rabiot is somewhat suitable to Barca's playing pattern, there are a couple of drawbacks to Barcelona signing him. Here are three reasons why Barcelona should not sign the PSG midfielder.

#3 Disciplinary issues

Adrien Rabiot was dropped from France's World Cup winning squad

The 23-year-old Rabiot, who has represented France across all levels from U16 to the senior side was unceremoniously dropped by coach Didier Deschamps from France's ultimately successful World Cup 23-man squad, being placed on the list of standbys instead.

Rabiot, however, refused to be placed on the standby list, withdrawing himself from consideration for the World Cup and refused to pick Didier Deschamps' phone call to explain the reason why.

Barcelona have long maintained a reputation of being 'more than a club', but controversies surrounding Neymar's transfer, dishonoring their long-standing history of not having shirt sponsors but for humanitarian causes by signing sponsorship deals with Qatar Airways (, despite the country's questionable human rights record), and more recently their unscrupulous purchase of Malcom have eroded much of the club's 'clean' image.

Barcelona have a reputation of producing players with good public records, rarely getting into the news for wrong reasons rather doing most of their talking on the field of play. Arturo Vidal was signed earlier in the transfer window, and the Chilean himself has a history of controversial moments in his career, so adding Rabiot would do little to boost Barcelona's aim of restoring its lost image.

