3 Reasons why Barcelona should not sign any player in January 2019

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    24 Dec 2018, 10:47 IST

FC Barcelona superstars during their 2-0 victory over Celta De Vigo last weekend
FC Barcelona superstars during their 2-0 victory over Celta De Vigo last weekend

We have reached the mid-section of the current campaign and all European elite leagues, namely the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, the German Bundesliga and the French Ligue 1 have all played between 17 to 19 matches already.

Following the festive season comes the winter transfer window and many European elite clubs have started assessing their respective squads as they prepare to reinforce in January - including Spanish champions, FC Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have made the headlines during the past few weeks, with reports linking them with a host of players including Ajax duo Matijths De Ligt and Frankie De Jong, Paris Saint Germain's Adrien Rabbot, Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as well Manchester City veteran, Vincent Kompany.

Considering the reports, it looks like Barcelona are keen to add more strength to their squad in the winter. However, it would be a better decision for the Catalan giants to refrain from making any signings in January and below are 3 reasons why:

#3. Squad depth

The Catalans already have incredible quality both on the bench and in the starting lineup
The Catalans already have incredible quality both on the bench and in the starting lineup

Having invested enormously during the past few transfer windows, Barcelona currently has one of the strongest squads in Europe at the moment, with highly talented superstars in all areas of the pitch, as well as promising talents, rising from the youth system.

The Catalans have Ousmane Dembele, Philipe Coutinho, Malcolm and Munir El Haddadi fighting for a place in attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez while Arturo Vidal, Denis Suarez and Carles Alena continue to battle for opportunities in the middle of the pitch which has been well filled with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur Melo.

The absence of Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti has left Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as the only options at centre-back but the loan signing of Jesion Murillo will provide enough support in that department for the meantime while the versatile Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Nelson Semedo and Juan Miranda continue to feature as fullbacks. 

With such a rich squad under their ranks, it wouldn't be a wise decision from the Catalan giants if they decide to sign players in January.

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
