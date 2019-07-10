×
3 reasons why Barcelona should re-sign Dani Alves 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
31   //    10 Jul 2019, 14:10 IST

Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019
Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

Barcelona look set to dig deep into the transfer market once again. The club won another La Liga title under Valverde last season. However, they are yet to win a Champions League title since 2015. According to reports, the Catalans are ready to sign major stars such as Neymar and Antoine Griezmann to match their ambition.

On the other hand, former Barcelona star Dani Alves has also been linked with La Liga return. Alves might be past 35 years of age, but he still has plenty to offer. Here, we will take a look at why Barcelona should prioritize Dani Alves's return.

Barcelona need a reliable defender

Athletic Club de Bilbao v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey: Quarter Final
Athletic Club de Bilbao v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey: Quarter Final

Barcelona did not have trouble scoring in La Liga last season. They bagged massive 90 goals in the league while the second-best scoring team managed to claim only 63. However, the club still have a lingering defensive problem, particularly at right back.

Sergi Roberto seems more comfortable to play as a midfielder while Nelson Semedo has failed to impress. Barcelona conceded just 36 goals in La Liga last season. Unfortunately, they are not among the top 3 in terms of defense, as Atletico Madrid, Getafe and Valencia have all conceded fewer goals.

Barcelona defense also collapsed in the Champions League semi-final, conceding 4 goals against Liverpool. Hence, it is evident that Barcelona still miss Dani Alves. The 36-year-old is a highly consistent player, and many have regarded him as one of Europe's best right backs since more than a decade.

Alves is also a born leader, as he has captained Brazil national team in the Copa America. His excellent leadership will help other senior defenders, such as Gerrard Pique in organizing Barcelona's backline.

Barcelona Transfer News Round-Up Ft Neymar, Dani Alves & De Ligt
