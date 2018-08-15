3 reasons why Barcelona will win a treble this season

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League final

Barcelona is ready to begin the 2018-19 season, and they have already started the new season on a positive note after beating Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Spanish giants have already secured their first trophy of the season, and they are certainly looking competent enough to obtain a treble this season. The club has already achieved this feat twice in the past.

As a matter of fact, in European football history, Barcelona is the only club to have won the treble twice. Several elite clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Ajax have won the treble, but no club aside Barca has managed to repeat the feat.

Here we discuss 3 reasons why Barcelona can secure a treble this season.

#3 The remarkable form of last season

Messi and Iniesta

Barcelona welcomed new manager Ernesto Valverde last season after the departure of Luis Enrique. Under Valverde, the Catalan side performed exceptionally well by winning two major trophies.

They were unbeaten in 36 league games before losing to Levante. Barcelona won La Liga and Copa del Rey last season, but they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

They will be aiming to defend their La Liga and Copa del Rey titles this term. Additionally, they will be hoping to improve their performance in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona's biggest threat in La Liga and the Champions League is Real Madrid. But their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo left this season. Without Ronaldo leading Real Madrid, they look seemingly weakened. If Barcelona replicate their impressive form of last season, then they have a high possibility of securing a treble.

