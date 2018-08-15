Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Barcelona will win a treble this season

Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
501   //    15 Aug 2018, 03:54 IST

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final
Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League final

Barcelona is ready to begin the 2018-19 season, and they have already started the new season on a positive note after beating Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The Spanish giants have already secured their first trophy of the season, and they are certainly looking competent enough to obtain a treble this season. The club has already achieved this feat twice in the past.

As a matter of fact, in European football history, Barcelona is the only club to have won the treble twice. Several elite clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Ajax have won the treble, but no club aside Barca has managed to repeat the feat.

Here we discuss 3 reasons why Barcelona can secure a treble this season.

#3 The remarkable form of last season

FC Barcelona v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Messi and Iniesta

Barcelona welcomed new manager Ernesto Valverde last season after the departure of Luis Enrique. Under Valverde, the Catalan side performed exceptionally well by winning two major trophies.

They were unbeaten in 36 league games before losing to Levante. Barcelona won La Liga and Copa del Rey last season, but they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

They will be aiming to defend their La Liga and Copa del Rey titles this term. Additionally, they will be hoping to improve their performance in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona's biggest threat in La Liga and the Champions League is Real Madrid. But their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo left this season. Without Ronaldo leading Real Madrid, they look seemingly weakened. If Barcelona replicate their impressive form of last season, then they have a high possibility of securing a treble. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Andres Iniesta Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Avik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A Sports enthusiast. I love Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is my passion. My articles will provide you fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
5 Reasons Why Barcelona Can Win the Treble This Season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona MUST win El Clasico 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ousmane Dembele will impress at Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Vidal will be successful at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pogba could make Barcelona unstoppable
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Real Madrid will win La Liga in the...
RELATED STORY
5 problems that threatened Barcelona this season
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will retain the La Liga title
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona MUST NOT sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us