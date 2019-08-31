3 reasons why Bayern Munich beat Mainz 6-1 | Bundesliga 2019-20

Mo Omi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 126 // 31 Aug 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Alaba celebrates his sweet strike that gifted Bayern the lead on the stroke of half-time

Bayern Munich recovered from an early deficit to thump Mainz 6-1 at the Allianz Arena, earning their second successive Bundesliga victory in style on Saturday afternoon. Goals from Benjamin Pavard and David Alaba propelled the hosts into a 2-1 half-time lead after winger Jean-Paul Boëtius' headed finish stunned them into silence six minutes in.

Then though, they made their dominance and chance creation count. Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman, Alphonso Davies and Robert Lewandowski - who recently penned a new contract extension - all got on the scoresheet as the defending champions put their visitors to the sword.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at three reasons why Bayern were victorious in such emphatic style in this one:

#3 Incessant pressing from the front set the tone

Coman was among the players regularly pressing from the front, harrying Mainz into mistakes aplenty

Niko Kovac's men set a high tempo from minute one, with the likes of Coman and Perisic pressing from their forward positions out of possession. Naturally, it limited time that Mainz players had on the ball but equally frustrated the rhythm with which they looked to play into open spaces through midfield.

So you could understand the collective surprise around the ground when Manuel Neuer found himself picking the ball out of his net after six minutes, as Boëtius' header came against the run of play and presented the visitors a slender lead to protect.

Nonetheless, Bayern responded in typical fashion - using the goal as motivation to push harder, probe further and continue in their pursuit of goals themselves. It paid off with a very one-sided scoreline, though it was a collective effort to get themselves back from a potentially worrying situation, even at home with the numerous individual talents they possess.

1 / 3 NEXT