3 Reasons Why Belgium Can Beat France

Belgium vs France - FIFA World Cup 2018

The World Cup 2018 continues to throw up surprises even as the end is in sight. This edition has had many excitable moments, from 30-yard screamers that will remain in our collective memories for a long time to come, to the most inexplicable own goals scored in World cup history.

To make matters more interesting, VAR has added a new sense of unpredictability and drama, leading to several nerve-racking moments for the fans, as they wait with baited breath for technology to now have a very direct and telling contribution towards the result of the game.

As the semi-final approaches, the clash to look out for undoubtedly is France vs Belgium. The final four at this edition has an unfamiliar feel to it, with a couple unexpected names like Croatia and Belgium looking to set new standards by reaching the World Cup Finals for the first time in their respective histories.

Let us take a look at why Belgium stands a real chance of getting past France and into the Final.

#3 Flexibility

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This Belgium team knows how to win when it matters most, as evidenced by their 23 games unbeaten streak. They can demolish opposition by playing slick, creative football like against Tunisia and are also happy to grind out results with determination and directness witnessed in their game against Japan and to some extent in Brazil.

Against Brazil, Belgium went some way to announce their arrival on the big stage. The big names for Belgium certainly delivered on the big night, with Hazard, Lukaku and De Bruyne, all putting in impressive displays to lead their team to the quarterfinals.

Belgium switched formations by employing two defensive midfielders in Fellaini and Witsel, freeing up more space for De Bruyne to cause mayhem in the opposition territory. With Lukaku playing more as a winger, Belgium certainly surprised Brasil and fans alike with this unfamiliar switch.

During the first half, Brazil’s defence was stretched wide with Hazard and Lukaku employed on the flanks which enabled De Bruyne to run in all sorts of free space and control the tempo of the game. Belgium like to attack by bringing their wing-backs into play. Both Carrasco and Meunier are very adept at going forward and stretch the opposition back line.

This allows Hazard and Mertens to drift inside and link up play with Lukaku to devastating effect. Belgium essentially attacks with five men going forward and De Bruyne controlling the tempo from midfield.

Against Brazil, however, Martinez switched things up to great effect. Marcelo has a tendency to play more like a winger than a defender. As a result, Brazil was effectively using a 3 man back line who often found themselves chasing shadows when Belgium went on the counter.

De Bruyne, having been given the license to have an impact on the game going forward, constantly exploited the free space afforded to him and made devastating runs and displayed his range of passing, reminding the world of his ability at the biggest stage of all.

The strength, pace and power of Lukaku, saw him brush past several defenders before squaring up De Bruyne, who took his shot expertly to guide it past Alisson. The ruthlessness that Belgium retains during their rapid counter-attacks, will certainly give the French defence plenty to chew on.

The match will be filled with mini battles all throughout the pitch with Lukaku going up against Varane and Umtiti, and Pavard will face his toughest test yet in trying to shackle Eden Hazard.

I am curious to see how Belgium deals with N'Golo Kante, with the French defensive midfielder proving to be a constant menace by breaking up attacks and also being the crucial link between the defence and midfield.

Belgium, have repeatedly shown over the course of this tournament, that they are willing to switch tactics during the game and adapt, leading to very effective results.