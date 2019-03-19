×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end up with over 700 goals in their club careers

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
594   //    19 Mar 2019, 19:52 IST

Ronaldo and Messi have raised the bar for forwards in modern football
Ronaldo and Messi have raised the bar for forwards in modern football

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the finest footballers of all time, and both of them have won a plethora of trophies in their glittering careers.

Messi has scored 39 goals this season so far, and Ronaldo is not far behind with 24 goals. Both are outstanding footballers, and can still win matches almost single-handedly for their respective teams. Messi has scored 591 goals for Barcelona till date, and Ronaldo has 595 goals for various clubs like Man United, Real Madrid, and Juventus so far.

Both of them are very close to scoring 600 goals in their respective careers, and can actually aim for 700 goals in their respective club careers. Their stats are already staggering but would reach the realm of incredibility if they go on to play successfully for a few more seasons.

Let's take a look at 3 reasons why they might actually achieve that seemingly impossible feat.

#1 Both are still very fit and hungry

Messi is still carrying Barca almost single-handedly
Messi is still carrying Barca almost single-handedly

Both Messi and Ronaldo are very fit and still retain the hunger for scoring goals. Messi scored a hattrick against Real Betis last night to take his tally to 39 goals this season. On the other hand, Ronaldo scored a hattrick against Atletico Madrid to take Juve into the UCL quarterfinal. Both of them have got very able striking partners in Luis Suarez and Paolo Dybala respectively.

If they go on to play for 3 more seasons, there is no reason why they cannot reach the elusive target of scoring 700 goals. It is still very much within their reach, and they might already have it on their minds. Both Messi and Ronaldo are fierce competitors, and one great performance from either of them usually motivates the other to perform exceptionally.

Moreover, they also have very able teammates who usually help them a lot with crucial passes and assists. Messi benefited a lot from having Xavi and Andres Iniesta as his teammates, whereas Ronaldo has had teammates like Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale, and Luka Modric. Both of them have played for star-studded club teams, and it has helped them achieve those unbelievable stats.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
3 reasons why Lionel Messi is far better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will beat Cristiano Ronaldo to Champions League Golden Boot this season
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who could beat both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Champions League Golden Shoe this season
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi is already the firm favourite to win the award
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
Why the Messi-Ronaldo debate still rages on despite similarly stunning performances from the two legends
RELATED STORY
'What Cristiano Ronaldo did against Atletico was impressive' says Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus star's performance against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate heats up after Champions League performances: Twitter reactions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us