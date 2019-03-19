3 reasons why both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end up with over 700 goals in their club careers

Ronaldo and Messi have raised the bar for forwards in modern football

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the finest footballers of all time, and both of them have won a plethora of trophies in their glittering careers.

Messi has scored 39 goals this season so far, and Ronaldo is not far behind with 24 goals. Both are outstanding footballers, and can still win matches almost single-handedly for their respective teams. Messi has scored 591 goals for Barcelona till date, and Ronaldo has 595 goals for various clubs like Man United, Real Madrid, and Juventus so far.

Both of them are very close to scoring 600 goals in their respective careers, and can actually aim for 700 goals in their respective club careers. Their stats are already staggering but would reach the realm of incredibility if they go on to play successfully for a few more seasons.

Let's take a look at 3 reasons why they might actually achieve that seemingly impossible feat.

#1 Both are still very fit and hungry

Messi is still carrying Barca almost single-handedly

Both Messi and Ronaldo are very fit and still retain the hunger for scoring goals. Messi scored a hattrick against Real Betis last night to take his tally to 39 goals this season. On the other hand, Ronaldo scored a hattrick against Atletico Madrid to take Juve into the UCL quarterfinal. Both of them have got very able striking partners in Luis Suarez and Paolo Dybala respectively.

If they go on to play for 3 more seasons, there is no reason why they cannot reach the elusive target of scoring 700 goals. It is still very much within their reach, and they might already have it on their minds. Both Messi and Ronaldo are fierce competitors, and one great performance from either of them usually motivates the other to perform exceptionally.

Moreover, they also have very able teammates who usually help them a lot with crucial passes and assists. Messi benefited a lot from having Xavi and Andres Iniesta as his teammates, whereas Ronaldo has had teammates like Ryan Giggs, Gareth Bale, and Luka Modric. Both of them have played for star-studded club teams, and it has helped them achieve those unbelievable stats.

