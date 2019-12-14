3 reasons why Carlo Ancelotti will not be a good option for the vacant managerial position at Arsenal

The vacant managerial position at Arsenal has every media outlet on alert, as different sources have been providing updates on various managers in line for grabbing the hot seat. The sacking of Carlo Ancelotti has had the same impact.

Napoli have decided to move on from the Italian. The 60-year-old would be on the radar of a number of clubs given his success through the years, and he is certainly one of the best in the business. It goes without saying that Arsenal will give his profile a look as well.

However, appointing Ancelotti as Unai Emery's successor might not be the wisest of decisions. The Arsenal hierarchy cannot afford to make another failed appointment; they have to get their new manager right. And I strongly believe Ancelotti should not be the one, for a few reasons:

3. Lack of foundation at Arsenal

Out of the hundred things Arsenal need to become a top team, a proper foundation is probably the most important. Arsene Wenger did not leave Arsenal in the best condition; Arsenal fans went from being proud of a team that had never played Europa League football, to watching Thursday night games for two years in a row in Wenger's final years.

Ancelotti was a success at Real Madrid, but his signings did not have as big an impact as the players who were already there. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos were playing for the Los Blancos even before Ancelotti arrived; the Italian had a world-class squad with a proper foundation to take forward, something he would not be provided with at Arsenal.

From managing the likes of Nesta, Ramos, Koulibaly, Gattuso and John Terry to come down to Sokratis, Mustafi and Luiz, Ancelotti would be faced with a very difficult task. And Arsenal's board would be reluctant in letting him splash millions every transfer window, which takes us to the next point.

