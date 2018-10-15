3 reasons why Chelsea are the team to beat this season

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.09K // 15 Oct 2018, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea gets better and better.

Currently, Chelsea sits atop the English Premier League table along with Manchester City. They have won six out of eight fixtures and drawn two. Like Manchester City, they are still unbeaten and seems unstoppable at times.

Their defence seems impenetrable under their new coach, Maurizio Sarri. Even when the opposition managed to break their barriers, they managed to play some terrific football upfront and outscore them.

Their attack is fluid, free-flowing with short passes and the players have quickly adapted to the philosophy of their new man in charge, Maurizio Sarri. Fans at the Stamford Bridge are already in love with the way their new team is performing and for good reasons. Let us quickly evaluate three reasons why Chelsea are the team to beat this season.

#3. Sarriball

The arrival of Maurizio Sarri has done wonders for Chelsea

What is Sarriball?

It is the name given to the tactics used by Maurizio Sarri which was popularized since his Napoli days. After almost delivering a shock Scudetto in his successful Napoli stint, Sarri moved to Chelsea and more importantly, brought his enigmatic football with him.

Sarri managed to rejuvenate Chelsea who finished fifth last season. He increased the tempo which was relatively low in Antonio Conte's last few months at Chelsea with quick, short passes and a more efficient and direct way of football.

Maurizio Sarri made Chelsea's defence tighter, too. According to his own words, he won't 'open the door if they knock'. David Luiz found his form back under Sarri and with fullbacks like Alonso and Azpilicueta by his side, Chelsea defence looks formidable and almost unbreakable at times.

Sarri won plaudits from both fans and critics whilst quickly making a new set of players adapt to his style of play. In his own words, it was nothing but hard work. Sarri admitted to preparing for days before a match and working for 8-10 hours per day which is another reason for his superb start with Chelsea.

1 / 3 NEXT