×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Chelsea are the team to beat this season

Sayan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    15 Oct 2018, 14:51 IST

Chelsea gets better and better.
Chelsea gets better and better.

Currently, Chelsea sits atop the English Premier League table along with Manchester City. They have won six out of eight fixtures and drawn two. Like Manchester City, they are still unbeaten and seems unstoppable at times.

Their defence seems impenetrable under their new coach, Maurizio Sarri. Even when the opposition managed to break their barriers, they managed to play some terrific football upfront and outscore them.

Their attack is fluid, free-flowing with short passes and the players have quickly adapted to the philosophy of their new man in charge, Maurizio Sarri. Fans at the Stamford Bridge are already in love with the way their new team is performing and for good reasons. Let us quickly evaluate three reasons why Chelsea are the team to beat this season.

#3. Sarriball

The arrival of Maurizio Sarri has done wonders for Chelsea
The arrival of Maurizio Sarri has done wonders for Chelsea

What is Sarriball?

It is the name given to the tactics used by Maurizio Sarri which was popularized since his Napoli days. After almost delivering a shock Scudetto in his successful Napoli stint, Sarri moved to Chelsea and more importantly, brought his enigmatic football with him.

Sarri managed to rejuvenate Chelsea who finished fifth last season. He increased the tempo which was relatively low in Antonio Conte's last few months at Chelsea with quick, short passes and a more efficient and direct way of football.

Maurizio Sarri made Chelsea's defence tighter, too. According to his own words, he won't 'open the door if they knock'. David Luiz found his form back under Sarri and with fullbacks like Alonso and Azpilicueta by his side, Chelsea defence looks formidable and almost unbreakable at times.

Sarri won plaudits from both fans and critics whilst quickly making a new set of players adapt to his style of play. In his own words, it was nothing but hard work. Sarri admitted to preparing for days before a match and working for 8-10 hours per day which is another reason for his superb start with Chelsea.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
4 reasons why Jorginho can help Chelsea win Premier...
RELATED STORY
9 Reasons why Chelsea fans should be excited this season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea won vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Chelsea Can Win The English Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea won vs Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 reasons for Chelsea's 3-0 win against Southampton
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jorginho is a good signing for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Chelsea could prove to be title...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us