3 reasons why Chelsea beat Burnley 4-2 | Premier League 2019-20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.59K // 27 Oct 2019, 01:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Christian Pulisic's hat-trick propelled Chelsea to yet another comprehensive victory

Christian Pulisic's perfect hat-trick, accompanied by a Willian goal just before the hour mark, launched Chelsea to their seventh successive victory in all competitions as they thumped Burnley 4-2 on their own patch.

The game began in dodgy fashion, with neither side able to fabricate an opening until Pulisic's first goal for his new club. He would go on to add two more - the first time he has netted two or more goals in the same match in his senior career.

Frank Lampard has now registered four consecutive away victories for the first time in his brief managerial career. His side punished the Burnley outfit for two atrocious mistakes in their own defensive third, but were far off the pace in the first 45.

In the second half however, barring the worldie from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil's fortuitous deflected effort that disoriented Chelsea's momentum to a marginal extent, the visitors were in top gear.

🔵 Chelsea's last 7 games



✅ 7-1 vs. Grimsby

✅ 2-0 vs. Brighton

✅ 2-1 vs. Lille

✅ 4-1 vs. Southampton

✅ 1-0 vs. Newcastle

✅ 1-0 vs. Ajax

✅ 4-2 vs. Burnley



Super, super Frank 🎶 pic.twitter.com/afVZ5TTLHO — Coral (@Coral) October 26, 2019

Chelsea's youngsters seem to have remarkable focus and determination to play for the badge and help the team. It's no wonder then that they've scored a staggering 21 goals in their last seven encounters.

On that note, we analyze the three main reasons behind Chelsea's massive 4-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

#3 Shifting gears through the second half

Willian's well-taken goal put the result way beyond doubt

As mentioned above, it was Burnley's pressure and sheer muscular advantage that was doing the talking early on. Every time the ball was played out wide by the Blues center-halves to their full backs, the home side ensured that Mount and Willian would have to draw themselves closer in order to pick up the ball.

Advertisement

The Clarets were on top of their game especially in the midfield. Rigid, stubborn and compact as we've known them to be, they weren't messing about as far as long diagonals, pressure in the middle-third and showing appetite to win the ball back were concerned.

Nevertheless, Chelsea sprung straight out of the mire and into the sunlight in the second half. They upped their tempo and ran into better spaces, rounding off their bit of scoring in quick succession.

This Chelsea team has started to win games differently, probing against quality oppositions without any hint of panic. They shifted gears imperiously in the second half, and before Burnley could reorder themselves, the Blues had left them in their wake.

It's this sort of versatility, dynamism and intensity that has been aiding them away from home lately. Out of the 23 goals Lampard's side have slotted in this season, an incredible 16 have come away.

1 / 3 NEXT