3 Reasons Why Chelsea Can Win The English Premier League

Nab Malek FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.71K // 08 Sep 2018, 23:33 IST

Hazard and Marcos Alonso, two of Chelsea's best play - Premier League

Every football fan knows Manchester City are favorites to win the English Premier League for the second year in a row, due to their strong squad depth and the quality that is sprayed around the whole team. Pep Guardiola's idea is really working and Manchester City looks unstoppable, due to the fact the last league game they lost was against Manchester United on the 7 of April last season.

Liverpool should also be hailed as title candidates due to its investment in the summer and the management is really improving the squad depth, which was an issue they had last season. But nobody is saying Chelsea can win the title which would not be a shock, considering the champion has emerged out of nowhere in many of the last EPL seasons.

Without further ado, let's get into this!

#1 Maurizio Sarri's Tactics

Sarri plays a great brand of football

Maurizio Sarri over the last few years has been continuously praised for his attractive brand of football. Many managers like Guardiola have expressed their delight over watching his teams play.

His possession-based football is really draining their opponents as in the game against Newcastle, Chelsea had 82% possession.

Sarri's attacking mindset is great for the players at his disposal as he has the likes of Hazard and Pedro who love having the ability to express themselves in the final third. He also signed Kepa who fits well into his system as he likes to play out from the back. His team is full of energy with forwards such as Álvaro Morata and Brazilian Willian. This is also good as he likes to implant a high-pressing game.

