3 reasons why Chelsea lost to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Glen Winston FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

The big game of the weekend saw Chelsea host Liverpool with a tense atmosphere hovering over sections of home fans.

Following Chelsea's string of erratic results, not even the experts were certain of the outcome when two of the Premier League's heavyweights squared off for the second time this season, after a thrilling encounter in Istanbul for the Super Cup. The result that day read 2-2, and yesterday's final score wasn't far from the same.

After Liverpool took the lead with two perfectly executed set-pieces in the first half, Chelsea fought back with a spectacular goal of their own from the much-missed N'Golo Kante. The Blues did incredibly well with a young squad to pile the pressure on league leaders Liverpool, but it wasn't enough on the night.

Here are 3 reasons that led to Chelsea's loss at home:

Defensive frailties in the first half

Chelsea's makeshift defence was put under instant pressure from the ever-pressing Liverpool attack. The likes of Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori had a tough time to remain focused on the job at hand, especially when Liverpool played out rehearsed set pieces that were quite unexpected.

Well within the 15-minute mark, Christensen was guilty of an amateur tackle on Sadio Mane, a few feet outside the box. While the entire defence expected Mohamed Salah to take the resulting free-kick, he laid off a pass for Trent Alexander-Arnold to unleash a wicked shot into the top right corner of the goal. The shot was unstoppable, but the tackle that led to the free-kick was definitely avoidable.

The second goal resulted from a contentious free-kick that was taken in unorthodox fashion as Alexander-Arnold laid off a pass for Robertson's cross. Non-existent defensive marking left Firmino open to fire in a bullet header that left the goalkeeper with as much chance to stop the ball as the free-kick that resulted in the first goal.

Unfortunate injuries led to unscheduled substitutions

Chelsea's left-back Emerson was unable to continue due to a recurring thigh injury, a few minutes after Liverpool's first goal. He was replaced by Marcus Alonso. The move was a blessing in disguise, as Alonso added to Chelsea's attacking prowess.

With a few minutes left for the half time interval, Christensen picked up a knock from his defensive partner Tomori. He was unable to continue, which forced Lampard to replace him with Kurt Zouma.

These substitutions limited Lampard's options on the night. The likes of Pulisic and Pedro were left on the bench because Chelsea did not have the opportunity to change their formation and fortunes with the influx of pace and prowess.

Off day for Chelsea's Strikers

Not one player on the pitch had more chances to score than Tammy Abraham! From a missed one on one chance with the goalkeeper and a wavered header in the first half, to a couple of back flicks that missed the target in the second half, Tammy Abraham was off his game.

Unfortunately, his substitute Michy Batshuayi wasn't any better as he sent a header wide of the post when presented with an unchallenged ball in front of goal. All in all, Chelsea's forwards had a day to forget, and forget soon they must as they regroup for their midweek encounter against Grimsby Town in the Football League Cup.