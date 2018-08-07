Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why Chelsea should sell Courtois to Real Madrid immediately

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.24K   //    07 Aug 2018, 11:11 IST

Real Madrid have long been interested in getting a top quality goalkeeper to man the post for them, as they don't have complete confidence in Keylor Navas' abilities.

For a long time, that interest was David de Gea, as the 13-time European champions made multiple bids to land the Spain number one over the last couple of seasons, with a fax delay infamously hampering his transfer on deadline day in 2015.

Manchester United however held firm onto their man, and Real Madrid have admitted defeat (a rare occurrence) in their pursuit of the 27-year-old and turned their attention to another former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper.

Interest in Courtois surfaced last season, with the Belgium international refusing to pledge his long-term future to 'the Blues', amidst the rumors linking him to Real Madrid.

He has failed up to turn up at Cobhams (Chelsea's training center) on the expected day (Monday), and is the only member of Chelsea's World Cup semi-final and final contingent yet to resume training after their extended three week break.

Courtois was due for talks with Maurizio Sarri within the week regarding his future, and his act of insubordination is a clear sign to the club that he has no interest whatsoever in extending the one year left on his contract.

With just two days to go until the transfer window closes on Thursday, and three days until the resumption of Premier League action, the time is right for Thibaut Courtois to leave Chelsea. Here are three reasons why Chelsea should act accordingly and sell Courtois immediately.

#3 Just one year left on his deal

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Courtois is entering the final year of his Chelsea contract

Thibaut Courtois has just one year left on his current Chelsea deal, and has repeatedly rejected talks for an extension, as Real Madrid's interest in him strengthened.

Chelsea find themselves at crossroads, as if they hold onto him and refuse to budge, Courtois could simply run down the last year of his contract and leave next season for free on a Bosman.

This is a scenario Chelsea would be desperate to avoid at all costs, and would prefer to get as much money as they can from Real Madrid to invest into a replacement goalkeeper.

Selling Courtois is the most logical decision to be taken by Chelsea from a business perspective, as they would likely get a sizable transfer fee from Real Madrid who are desperate to get a goalkeeper, and the club could then reinvest that money into signing a top caliber replacement, rather than lose the Belgian for free next season.


Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Jack Butland Maurizio Sarri EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
