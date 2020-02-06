3 reasons why Chelsea will secure a Champions League position this season | Premier League 2019-20

Under pressure?

As we move towards the business end of the 2019/2020 season the Premier League, the race for the top four is heating up as we have almost six teams in the running for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Right now, Chelsea sit in fourth spot with 41 points, four points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth. Manchester United, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Arsenal are also in the race, although the Gunners are currently 10 points behind the Blues.

Frank Lampard's biggest target this season has to be securing a top-four spot as Champions League football is essential to attract world-class talent in the transfer window.

Here, let's take a look at the three reasons why the Blues will secure Champions League football next season.

3. Recent upturn in results against top four competitors

Tammy Abraham scored the winner against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Chelsea, at the start of the season, were struggling against top-six opposition and were finding it easy to beat teams below them. As the season unfolded, we have seen a gradual improvement in this regard from the Blues.

Now, Chelsea have been finding it hard to beat teams that sit deep and defend against them. They have been defeating or drawing their top-four rivals and one can see that in their record since December last year. Frank Lampard's men have won four Premier League games since December and two of those wins have come against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

After the winter break, Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the English league and if the Blues can keep their recent form up against the top six sides, they have a real chance of gaining a huge advantage over the Red Devils in the top four race.

2. Durable Midfield

Jorginho has been top class this season

One thing that Chelsea have in their squad that not many of their rivals have is a quality midfield. Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic form a brilliant three-man midfield; add to that a young Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, and a returning Ruben Loftus-Cheek and you have yourselves a midfield that has both numbers and quality.

It is the midfield that holds the team together and Chelsea have one of the best midfields in the Premier League and that's the reason why the Blues dominate possession against almost every side. What they lack is some creative spark and someone like Loftus-Cheek is more than capable of providing that.

Compare Chelsea's midfield to their rivals and you can see the difference. Frank Lampard has an experienced midfield contingent and if he uses them well, it will prove to be another advantage for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

1. Inconsistency of their rivals

Lampard needs a winning run

Since the turn of the year, Chelsea have been on a torrid run of form as they have just one Premier League game and that win came against Burnley. This means that the Blues have dropped points in four of their last five Premier League games and yet, they sit four points clear in the 4th spot.

This tells you everything about the inconsistency of their direct rivals and it is something that will play a huge role in deciding who gets the fourth spot come May. No mid-table side has managed to win three or four games on the spin and have blown extremely hot and cold.

If Chelsea can put together a winning run of six or seven games, they might just run away with the fourth spot. Only time will tell if this is really going to happen.